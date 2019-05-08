Mumbai Indians The Team To Beat This Season, Outplayed Us, Says Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said after the defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 Qualifier 1 that MI are the team to beat in this year's edition of the IPL. Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets, with the help of Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 71 off 54 balls and Ishan Kishan's supporting knock of 28 off 31 balls, which took MI straight to the final.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Fleming said, "They're (MI) a good side. They're confident and they're playing well. They're putting us under pressure, and they're playing a nice brand of cricket even in our conditions.

"They've got some players who have become well suited for that, and they've actually got a good record in Chennai. They're in form; they've got a nice balanced side, so they're a good challenge. When you come up against a side like that, it can always be 50-50, and so far they've had their way. They've certainly outplayed us."

In the last five outings that MI has had against CSK at the Chepauk, they have won all.

Deciding to bat first at the toss, CSK registered a score of 131 for the loss of 4 wickets. Ambati Rayudu (42 not out off 37 balls) and MS Dhoni (37 not out off 29 balls) helped CSK reach that total with a 66-run partnership, as Krunal Pandya (1-21 in 4 overs) and Rahul Chahar (2-14 in 4 overs) restricted the flow of runs. Both Pandya and Chahar had 13 dot balls each.

MI lost openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock within the first four overs for single digit scores. After De Kock's departure in the 4th over, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan had an 80-run partnership for the third wicket, which was the highest partnership in the game.

Hardik Pandya and Yadav then finished off the run chase with nine balls to spare.

Chennai Super Kings will now play their next playoff match on May 10 at Visakhapatnam against the winner of Wednesday's playoff match between the Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad at Visakhapatnam as well.

The final is scheduled for May 12 in Hyderabad.