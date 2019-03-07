 
Ajinkya Rahane, Jaydev Unadkat To Feature In Rajasthan Royals' Practice Match Ahead Of IPL 2019

Updated: 07 March 2019 15:02 IST
Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2019 campaign against Kings XI Punjab on March 25.

Rajasthan Royals' first practice session was held under Head Coach Paddy Upton. © Rajasthan Royals

Premier Rajasthan Royals' players Ajinkya Rahane and Jaydev Unadkat will feature in the franchise's practice match ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, the Jaipur outfit said in a media release on Monday. Among others Sanju Samson, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni and new recruits Riyan Parag, Shubham Ranjane, Shashank Singh will also be a part of the practice matches. Rajasthan Royals, who will be donning the pink jersey in the forthcoming season, also underwent a training camp at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by few of their Indian cricketers.

Rajasthan Royals' first practice session was held under the watchful eyes of their Head Coach Paddy Upton and Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha.

According to the media release, the camp will include three days of intensive training as well as fitness drills which will help the players enhance and hone their batting, bowling and fielding skills.

Coach Upton said, "It feels great to be back with the Royals and to work with this squad that is full of energetic and talented players. They show promise and determination. They are eager to deliver the best they can. We are indeed excited to be beginning the season at home in the SMS stadium."

The other team members present for the camp were Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Rahul Tripathi, S. Midhun, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla and Manan Vohra.

Rajasthan Royals, who clinched the first-ever season of the IPL, will open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 25.

Highlights
  • Sanju Samson and Stuart Binny will also be part of practice matches
  • The camp will include 3 days of intensive training and fitness drills
  • Royals will play their first match against Kings XI Punjab on March 25
