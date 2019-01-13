Rajasthan Royals Appoint Paddy Upton As Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2019

Rajasthan Royals, who won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, have appointed Paddy Upton as head coach for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 edition, proposed to start in March . Paddy Upton earlier coached Rajasthan Royals from 2013 to 2015 and helped them win 13 consecutive league matches at home. The South African also assisted India coach Gary Kirsten when the country won its second World Cup in 2011. Announcing the news on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals said in a statement : "Upton has outstanding credentials and has been closely associated with Rajasthan Royals in the past."

"He was the Head Coach for four years, wherein the Royals made it to the semi-finals in the 2013 edition, sensationally pushing its way forward from the bottom of the heap, and also reached the finals of the Champions League (2013)," the statement read further.

Upton has guided and mentored several teams in the IPL, Australia's Big Bash League and in the Pakistan Super League.

He guided Sydney Thunder, a team which had finished last in the three previous seasons and had endured a 19-game losing streak, to the Big Bash League title in 2016.

His biggest achievement came as a mental conditioning coach with the Indian team, when he combined with head coach and compatriot Gary Kirsten to guide India to the 2011 ODI World Cup title and the World No.1 rank in ICC Test rankings.

"The experience and knowledge that he brings to the table is unparalleled. As coach, mentor and scientific trainer, Paddy Upton is well versed with the rigours of modern day sport. We are thrilled to have him back in our team and can't wait to put on our pads and get going in the new season," Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket, Rajasthan Royals, said.

(With IANS inputs)