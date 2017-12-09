When And Where To Watch, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Rohit Sharma (left) will lead the Indian side in absence of Virat Kohli.

With Virat Kohli being rested, Rohit Sharma will lead India in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka, starting Sunday at Dharamshala. After a commanding performance in the Tests, the Rohit-led side will eye yet another whitewash against the Lankan lions. However, the primary objective for chief coach Ravi Shashtri and Rohit will be to decipher the various combinations in both batting and bowling departments as star batsman Ajinkya Rahane is currently struggling with the willow. With cooler confines and bouncy conditions in play, toss could be a crucial factor in the opening ODI. Even without captain Kohli, a formidable batting line-up comprising Rohit, Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav could prove too hot to handle for the islanders. While the opening slot seems locked with Rohit and Dhawan at the top, Rahane is likely to get a chance at the number three position with Kohli given a much-needed rest.

When will the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on December 10.

Where will the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

How do I watch 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka live?

The 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka start?

The live broadcast of the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at 11:30 AM IST.

Where can you follow the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka online?

The 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

