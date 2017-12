India steamrolled Sri Lanka in the Twenty20 international series, completing a whitewash over the visitors by beating them in the third and final T20I five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday night. Following India's comprehensive win, MS Dhoni and other Indian players brought Christmas cheer for their fans by donning Santa caps. Dhoni was especially in a festive mood and his special Santa look had fans on Twitter in meltdown. The former India captain was seen sporting a very different Santa cap from his teammates and his hilarious expressions won the fans over.