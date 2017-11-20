 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

Virat Kohli Breaks Sourav Ganguly's Record, Becomes 4th Highest Run-Getter As India Captain

Updated: 20 November 2017 23:13 IST

Kohli surpassed former captain Sourav Ganguly to become fourth highest run-getter as India skipper.

Virat Kohli Breaks Sourav Ganguly's Record, Becomes 4th Highest Run-Getter As India Captain
Virat Kohli has scored 11 centuries since he has taken over the reins from MS Dhoni. © AFP

With the first Test of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka ending in an exciting draw at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli added another feather to his illustrious cap. Kohli surpassed former captain Sourav Ganguly to become fourth highest run-getter as India skipper. Kohli is now behind Mohammad Azharuddin (2856 runs in 47 Tests), Sunil Gavaskar (3449 runs in 47 Tests) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (3454 runs in 60 Tests) who is on top of the list. Ganguly led India in 49 Tests between 2000 and 2005 and scored 2561 runs as captain. The 29-year-old Kohli took 30 Tests to surpass Ganguly in the list.

Kohli has scored 11 centuries and four half-centuries since he has taken over the reins from Dhoni. He started leading the team in 2014 and has an astonishing batting average of 60.54 as captain.

Kohli once again showed his class as he notched up his 18th Test century in the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

This was Kohli's 50th hundred in international cricket -- 32 in ODIs and 18 in Tests.

With 11 Test centuries under his belt as captain, Kohli is now equal with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar in terms of Test centuries scored by an Indian captain. Mohammed Azharuddin is second in the list with 9 centuries. Tendulkar is third with seven centuries to his name.

Most Test centuries as India captain:

Virat Kohli/Sunil Gavaskar: 11

Mohammad Azharuddin: 9

Sachin Tendulkar: 7

MS Dhoni/Sourav Ganguly/MAK Pataudi: 5

Rahul Dravid: 4

 

Topics : India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly Mohammad Azharuddin Sunil Gavaskar Mahendra Singh Dhoni Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Rahul Dravid India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli has scored 11 centuries as India captain
  • Kohli notched up his 18th Test century
  • Kohli took 30 Tests to surpass Ganguly
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Not To Play Second Test, Vijay Shankar Announced Replacement
India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Not To Play Second Test, Vijay Shankar Announced Replacement
India vs Sri Lanka: 'Sky Is The Limit' For Virat Kohli, Says Ravi Shastri
India vs Sri Lanka: 'Sky Is The Limit' For Virat Kohli, Says Ravi Shastri
India vs Sri Lanka: We Could Have Won In Another 5-6 Overs, Says KL Rahul
India vs Sri Lanka: We Could Have Won In Another 5-6 Overs, Says KL Rahul
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.