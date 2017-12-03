India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli, Who Had 0 Double Centuries Till 2016, Scores His 6th

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday notched up his 6th double century as India dominated the first session of play on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The 29-year-old is now the only captain to score six double centuries in Test cricket. Interestingly, Kohli had no double centuries on his resume till 2016. The stylish right-hander is only the second Indian to score back-to-back double centuries after Vinod Kambli. Kohli remained on 156 with Rohit Sharma on six at the end of the Day 1. Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in sharing the record of most number of double centuries for India in Tests. Kohli took 238 deliveries to complete his second consecutive double hundred.

Runs galore for King Kohli as he brings up his 6th double ton in Test cricket #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/IgKXGvMKIM — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2017

Kohli, fresh from a majestic 213 during India's thrashing of Sri Lanka in the second Test in Nagpur, led the batting charge with his 20th Test century on the opening day.

Kohli's knock was applauded by the cricketing fraternity.

Back to back double ?? for King Kohli #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/NDMmtzbs4W — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2017

6th double hundred for Virat in less than 500 days. Special players make it count and Virat Kohli is extra special. Amazing intent right from the beginning.#INDvSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 3, 2017

Back to back 200s for Kohli. Called it when he had 46. Even allowing for Sri Lanka's attack, it's extraordinary. #INDvSL — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) December 3, 2017

The Delhi-born star got a single off Dilruwan Perera after the tea break on Day 1 to register his first Test century on his home ground and the crowd stood up in applause.

Kohli's knock took him past 5,000 Test runs in his 63rd game.

He also became the first captain to score successive hundreds in a three-match series.

India lead the series 1-0 and need only a draw for a record-equalling ninth successive Test series triumph. England and Australia are the other sides to have achieved the feat.

(With inputs from AFP)