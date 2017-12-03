Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli Continues To Break Records As India Dominate

India continued to pile on the runs in the first session of the second day's play as the visitors found it difficult to get a breakthrough. Virat Kohli (225*) reached his sixth double century with a couple as Rohit Sharma (65) got to his eighth half-century with a maximum before getting dismissed at the stroke of lunch to Sandakan. India are 500 for 5 at lunch on Day 2 against Sri Lanka. Earlier, the hosts rode on Murali Vijay's century (155) to end at 371 for four on the opening day of the third and final Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. Riding on a 283-run third wicket stand between Vijay and Kohli, India dominated the day before chinaman Lakshan Sandakan's twin strikes helped Sri Lanka recover towards the end of the day. At stumps, Kohli and Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten and steadied the ship after two quick wickets. The Sri Lankan bowlers will look to scalp wickets quickly and halt the hosts from putting up a big total once again. (Live scorecard)

Vijay, in his innings, hit 13 boundaries and recorded his fourth 150-plus score in Tests while Kohli hit 16 boundaries and notched up his eight 150-plus score in Tests. Kohli reached a personal milestone when he became the fourth fastest Indian batsman to complete 5000 runs in Test cricket. Playing in his 63rd Test, Kohli became the 11th Indian batsman to achieve the milestone, when he reached 25 in India's first innings. Sunil Gavaskar (95 innings), Virender Sehwag (99) and Sachin Tendulkar (103) are the other Indians to have achieved the feat ahead of Kohli, who took 105 innings. To go with that Kohli also managed to cross the barrier of 16,000 international runs, across all formats.

12:51 IST: Wriddhiman Saha is the new man in for India.

12:50 IST: Wicket: Ashwin plays away from his body and hits it straight to gully. Gamage strikes. The stoppage seems to have worked for Sri Lanka. India lose their sixth wicket.

12:47 IST: After all that drama, play resumes. Sri Lankans are clearly unhappy.

12:45 IST: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal is talking with the umpires. They are not happy with the present conditions.

12:40 IST: This is a bizzare situation. The umpires are having a conference and David Boon, the match referee, is talking over the phone with them. This looks like more to do with the pollution.

12:35 IST: Play being held up at the moment. It looks as though it is because of the smog it seems. It looks quite hazy out there. The Sri Lankan players are certainly struggling. The umpires are having a discussion at the moment with the players. Kohli seems to be unfazed of the situation and wants to carry on. There is no wind to improve the air quality either at the ground.

12:30 IST: The shoulders have dropped and the visitors are looking flat at the moment. This will certainly not help their cause.

12:28 IST: Runs are coming way too easily for the Indians at the moment. With still a bit of batting to come and Kohli at the crease, it might just be another very long day for the Sri Lankans.

12:25 IST: The Sri Lankans players are wearing masks at the moment. Kohli is giving them a good hiding at the moment. Or is it just the Delhi air? A bit of both I guess.

12:22 IST: Four! Advancing down the track to Gamage and Kohli smashes it through covers for a boundary. These are not good signs for Sri Lanka. With that he moves to his highest Test score. Kohli 236* and looking good for a triple century.

12:18 IST: Ashwin picks up a couple to end another Sandakan over.

12:16 IST: Sandakan to continue. Attacking field for Ashwin.

12:14 IST: Ravichandran Ashwin is the new batsman for India. He has got off the mark with a single.

12:12 IST: Four! Kohli starts of the second session in fine fashion. Whips it off his legs for a boundary. Gamage could do little about that.

12:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the second session of play. India are going along nicely here although they had just lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma just at the stroke of lunch.

11:34 IST: So players go for lunch as India lose their fifth wicket. India 500 for 5 at lunch. Virat Kohli remains unbeaten on 225.

11:31 IST: Wicket: Sandakan again bowls it short and wide and Rohit in trying to guide the ball, gets a thin edge through to the keeper. The umpire slowly raises the finger but Rohit straight away goes for the review. Replays suggest he got the toe-end of the bat. So at the stroke of lunch, India have lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma.

11:29 IST: Four! Poor delivery. Short and wide from Sandakan and Rohit just gives direction to the ball. Already 10 from the over. Sri Lanka just can't stop the flow of runs.

11:28 IST: Four! Sandakan tries to bowl the quicker one and Rohit Sharma just uses the pace of the bowler. Will get a boundary for his efforts.

11:27 IST: Kohli is clearly struggling out there in the middle. He is apparently struggling with muscle stiffness. The lunch break would be a welcome break for the Indian captain.

11:25 IST: Dhananjaya de Silva is back on the attack.

11:23 IST: Four! Oh dear! Sums up the kind of morning the Sri Lankans are having. The fielder at deep square-leg did all the hard work, ran around 10-15 yards to his right, had put in the dive but couldn't prevent the boundary.

11:19 IST: Four! Half chance for Sri Lanka but the ball goes between the keeper and leg-slip. Mathews at leg-slip was caught napping as Kohli continues to ride his luck.

11:14 IST: The new ball has not worked for Sri Lanka. They have been taken for plenty after the visitors took the new ball. The Indians won't mind that as long as the runs keep coming.

11:09 IST: The Sri Lankans never really looked like they are going to pick up a wicket or two in the first session. Both Kohli and Rohit are looking good for many more as the visitors keep chasing leather.

11:05 IST: Just as we speak about Kohli, Rohit reminds us that he is also batting out there in the middle. Goes for the lofted shot and clears the fence at ease. Brings up his eighth Test fifty in style.

11:02 IST: Virat Kohli is the only batsman to have scored three double centuries in a calendar year, not once but twice. Donald Bradman in 1930, Ricky Ponting in 2003, Michael Clarke in 2012 and Brendon McCullum in 2014, have all done it once in their career.

10:59 IST: Virat Kohli became the second Indian to score two back to back double hundreds after Vinod Kambli. Wally Hammond was the first man to do it in the year 1928-29 and achieved the same feat in the year 1933. Donald Bradman had done it once in the year 1934. Kambli got it in 1993. The other batsmen to have scored two back to back double hundreds are former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who got it in the year 2007 while former Australia captain Michael Clarke got it in 2012.

10:57 IST: Most double hundreds for India in Tests: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli have got six while Rahul Dravid is second in the list with 5. Sunil Gavaskar has got 4 and Cheteshwar Pujara has got 3 for India.

10:55 IST: Rohit Sharma on the other hand is playing a good hand. He is not too far away from bringing up another half-century and if he can convert that into a century, it will a great comeback for the Mumbai Indians captain, having scored a century in the last Test.

10:53 IST: Most double hundreds as captain: Virat Kohli (6*), Brian Lara (5) and Donald Bradman, Greame Smith and Michal Clarke all getting 4 each.

10:51 IST: Kohli was seen not sprinting for the second run. There was an opportunity to pick up a couple earlier in the over but Kohli declined the second run. Looks like he is struggling with an injury out there in the middle. Still no official word as to what has gone wrong.

10:50 IST: Short and Kohli goes for the pull. Will get a couple of runs and that is all that was required to get to his sixth double century. Kohli has got all of them in the last 17 months. What a great year the Indian captain is having. Back to back double hundreds for the Delhi batsman.

10:40 IST: Loud shout for leg-before. Kohli goes for the forward defence. The ball just about spun back in from Perera and the Sri Lankans think that they have got their man. The umpire thinks otherwise and Sri Lanka go for the review. Replays suggest that the ball hit the bat first before hitting the pads. The visitors lose their review.

10:35 IST: Kohli just six away from getting to his double-century. Rohit on the other hand going at a good pace. India maintaining a healthy run-rate.

10:30 IST: Good first hour for India as both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are looking good at the crease. Sri Lanka need to break this partnership as both these players have the ability to score quickly.

10:26 IST: India 436 for 4 in 104 overs. Kohli 189*, Rohit 37*

10:20 IST: Four! Excellent shot from Rohit. Again just using the pace of the ball and guides it down third man region. Perera comes back on and concedes a boundary.

10:16 IST: Four! Short and Rohit quick on the pull shot. The new ball is travelling to all corners of the Feroz Shah Kotla.

10:14 IST: Four! Gamage goes for the yorker but ends up bowling a full toss. Kohli up to the mark as he inches closer to another double-century.

10:12 IST: Four! Nice juicy half volley and Rohit will not miss out on those. Runs are coming thick and fast for India.

10:09 IST: Four! Kohli not in complete control of that shot. It got big on him at the end and the ball finds the gap between slip and gully. Fifty run partnership comes up with that boundary.

10:05 IST: So India have already added 40 runs in the first hour of play. Sri Lanka yet to get a breakthrough in the first session.

10:00 IST: Four! Kohli slices that one from Lakmal and the ball races away to the boundary.

9:54 IST: Gamage comes on, replacing Sandakan.

9:52 IST: Lakmal comes back brilliantly. Just gets it to move away from Kohli and the Indian captain feeling for that one outside off-stump.

9:51 IST: Four! First ball with the new ball and Kohli helps himself to a boundary. His first of the morning as Lakmal tries to swing it from the middle-stump but only manages to bowl at his pads. 400 up for India with that boundary.

9:50 IST: Suranga Lakmal comes on to the attack, replacing Perera. Sri Lanka have taken the second new ball.

9:48 IST: A beauty from Sandakan to end the over. Rohit beaten all ends up. India 398 for 4 in 96 overs.

9:46 IST: Four! Wide down the leg-side from Sandakan and Rohit sweeps it fine for a boundary.

9:44 IST: Four! Perera bowls it wide and Rohit just guides it to the third man region for a boundary.

9:41 IST: Six! Tossed up by Sandakan and Rohit Sharma goes over the top and it has gone the distance. First six of the match.

9:40 IST: Sri Lanka haven't taken the new ball. The visitors are still operating with both the spinners.

9:38 IST: Good start with the ball by the Sri Lankans. Not too many lose balls on offer for the Indians.

9:35 IST: Sandakan to share the ball with Perera. So spin from both ends.

9:32 IST: Only one coming of that first over of the day. Kohli tucks it away for a single.

9:30 IST: Perera to start the proceedings for Sri Lanka. Kohli to take strike.

9:25 IST: So both the overnight batsmen, Kohli and Rohit are out there in the middle. We are all in readiness for the second day's play.

9:20 IST: India lost a couple of wickets at the stroke of play yesterday but still on top, having scored at a healthy run-rate on the first day. The only way Sri Lanka can somewhat come back into the Test match is by picking up wickets and then follow it up with a good batting performance.

9:15 IST: Virat Kohli would look to carry on from here he left yesterday. A triple century is on the cards for Kohli? We will have to wait and see.

9:10 IST: There is a slight grass cover as it was on the first day's play but it is more superficial, reckons Sunil Gavaskar. It will only help the ball coming on to the bat.

9:05 IST: There is a slight chill in the air. The pitch looks to be as good as it was yesterday if not better.

9:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the second day's play at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

For the islanders, Sandakan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/110 while Dilruwan Perera and Lahiru Gamage picked one wicket each. Earlier, India elected to bat after winning the toss on a placid Kotla track. The Indian opening duo of Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan (23) gave a solid 42-run start before the latter gifted his wicket away to a harmless Dilruwan Perera off-break delivery.