On Rohit Sharma's Big Day, Fan Enters Field To Touch MS Dhoni's Feet

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be remembered for Rohit Sharma's record-breaking double hundred. Rohit's third career double powered the hosts to a comprehensive 141-run to level the three-match 1-1. Another image from Wednesday's match that is bound to stay with cricket lovers for a long time will be that of a teary-eyed Ritika Sajdeh celebrating her husband's historic feat. Rohit reciprocated by kissing the ring on his finger and pointing towards her. However, another interesting incident that went largely unnoticed was that of a fan entering the field of play to touch former India captain MS Dhoni's feet.

The man did exactly what he had set out to despite Dhoni's best efforts to prevent him from touching his feet. He was then escorted out by a member of the security staff who rushed out to the middle.

This isn't the first time Dhoni has been part of such an incident during a match. There have been two previous occasions in 2017 when the sheer craze for the wicketkeeper-batsman was witnessed. A fan touched his feet during a warm-up match between India A and England in January, with a repeat at a Vijay Hazare Trophy match later in the year.

Even before the 2nd ODI got underway in Mohali, the 36-year-old left his fans awestruck with his fitness levels during the team's warm-up routines. After the stretching exercises were done with, Dhoni and Hardik Pandya headed for their 100-metre sprint.

After a casual start, Pandya looked at Dhoni to suggest the sprint wasn't all fun and games but serious business. Dhoni accelerated immediately and beat Pandya rather comfortably. The duo shared a laugh after the sprint.

In the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Dhoni fought hard with a gritty 65-run knock as pacer Suranga Lakmal ran through India's top order at Dharamsala. Dhoni hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 87-ball stay, scoring his 67th ODI fifty.