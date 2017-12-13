Watch: MS Dhoni Beats Hardik Pandya, 12 Years His Junior, In 100-Metre Race

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the fittest cricketers in the Indian team for a reason. The wicketkeeper-batsman, on Wednesday, offered further proof of the same as the Indian team performed their warm-up routines ahead of the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka in Mohali. After the stretching exercises were done with, Dhoni and Hardik Pandya headed for their 100-metre sprint. After a casual start, Pandya looked at Dhoni to suggest the sprint wasn't all fun and games but serious business. Dhoni accelerated immediately and beat Pandya rather comfortably. The duo shared a laugh after the sprint.

Fans could not stop raving about Dhoni's fitness levels, especially considering that Pandya is 12 years his junior.

HOW is Dhoni faster than Pandya at that age ?? https://t.co/J1nQ6uL6lZ — Ishwar Venkatesh (@Ishwar_27) December 13, 2017

24 years old Hardik Pandya unable to beat 36 years MS Dhoni ! https://t.co/5iALgUExVj — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 13, 2017

Dhoni is quicker than Pandya! https://t.co/cFJPe1Uksm — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) December 13, 2017

FFS Dhoni almost outsprinting Pandya there.. — Murali Mohan S (@Shhy10) December 13, 2017

On Sunday, Dhoni fought hard with a gritty 65-run knock as Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal ran through India's top order in the 1st ODI at Dharamsala. The lanky bowler, during his extended spell of 10 overs, reduced the hosts to 29-7 before Dhoni held one end together to take India's total past 100 at the picturesque ground overlooking the Himalayas.

Dhoni put up a crucial 41-run stand with Kuldeep Yadav for the eighth wicket. The duo took India past 54, their own lowest total in ODI cricket. The wicketkeeper-batsman hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 87-ball stay, scoring his 67th ODI fifty before he was finally dismissed by Sri Lankan captain Thisara Perera to wrap up the Indian innings.