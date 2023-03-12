Virat Kohli on Sunday ended a 1,205-day drought for a Test century as the former India captain slammed his 28th ton in the format. Kohli achieved the feat on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia, sparking wild celebrations at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli, who last scored a Test century on November 22, 2019 during a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, took 241 deliveries to reach triple figures. As soon as Kohli reached the landmark, netizens took to Twitter and hailed the star batter.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

"This is Virat Kohli the batter. Has the power and the tools, and knows when to use what. Well played," ex-India batter Wasim Jaffer captioned a meme on Twitter.

This is Virat Kohli the batter. Has the power and the tools, and knows when to use what. Well played @imVkohli #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/TSmEV2G2jD — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2023

"Welcome back Virat Kohli. This is a test century well received in many quarters. No 28," West Indies great Ian Bishop tweeted.

Welcome back Virat Kohli. This is a test century well received in many quarters. No 28. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 12, 2023

"Well played @imVkohli this 28th test Century came after 41 innings," former India pacer Munaf Patel posted on Twitter.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Virat Kohli knows the past 40 months were the toughest for him in Test cricket.



But the King is back! pic.twitter.com/5Yl4mCJpWV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 12, 2023

A Test hundred for King Virat Kohli after 1205 days - The King is back in Tests!!! pic.twitter.com/v3S2OuR438 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 12, 2023

28th Test Hundred for King Kohli, the wait is over, the man is back roaring in the longer format.



The greatness of the champion has been unleashed. pic.twitter.com/drpkbBY88o — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2023

Stand up and take a bow , the KING is back pic.twitter.com/pVYhAEy77f — Yashvi. (@BreatheKohli) March 12, 2023

Having already ended his century drought in ODI cricket last year, Kohli finally buried the ghosts of his torrid run in Tests with a century that he will remember for a long time.

This is also Kohli's 8th Test century against Australia, tying Gavaskar for the joint second-most tons by an Indian player against the Aussies, only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the list.

Featured Video Of The Day

Azhar, Yuvraj Turn Up For Sania's Swansong Exhibition Match