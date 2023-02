India were off to a flying start on Day 1 of the first Border-Gavaskar series Test match against Australia in Nagpur as Mohammed Siraj struck early to dismiss Usman Khawaja. Siraj trapped Khawaja with an in-swinging delivery and although the on-field umpire was not convinced at first, a timely review from skipper Rohit Sharma earned India an early wicket in the encounter. The importance of the wicket was quite clear from the celebrations among the India cricketers and even head coach Rahul Dravid could not hide his excitement as he was seen celebrating in the dressing room with the support staff.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. India's charismatic middle-order batter in T20I cricket Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut along with wicket-keeper KS Bharat, with the Cummins-led Australia handing out the Baggy Green to spinner Todd Murphy.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri handed out the India cap to Suryakumar while Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara presented it to Bharat.

Australia spinner and a member of the playing XI, Nathan Lyon gave the Baggy Green to Murphy.

In a first, the BCCI invited both Suryakumar and Bharat's families to come inside the ground and watch the Test cap presentation ceremony.

Head coach Rahul Dravid congratulated and shook hands with the family members of both the India players.

It may be recalled that Bharat had donned the gloves for India in place of Wriddhiman Saha on day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021, after the Bengal gloveman had suffered a stiffness in his neck.

India:Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia:Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Scott Boland.

