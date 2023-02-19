India vs Australia LIVE: Shreyas Iyer On His Dismissal

Shreyas Iyer on his dismissal on Day 2 and more: "It was a one-off day when you were unlucky (on his dismissal), but every cloud has a silver lining, I was playing pretty well, was hitting the ball nicely and I was happy with my approach. I could see the journey of the ball right from the time it hit the bat, so I could wait and then move along in that direction, luckily the ball stuck. You'll get a bit of help in the morning due to dew and the stickiness, but it'll get better and better to bat as the day wears on. They did take advantage of that yesterday evening. They've been bowling well (on Ashwin and Jadeja) for the last two years and have got experience. You tend to leak runs, but you also get wickets, it will be great if we get some early wickets today. Happy to chase any number."