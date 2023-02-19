Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: R Ashwin Strikes Early To Dismiss Travis Head, Australia Two Down vs India
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Ravichandran Ashwin struck early to dismiss Travid Head. Australia are two down against India in the ongoing second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
India vs Australia Live, 2nd Test Live: India are looking to restrict Australia.© AFP
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates: Ravichandran Ashwin struck early to dismiss Travid Head. Australia are two down against India in the ongoing second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in New Delhi. On Day 2, the visitors had raced to 61 for one at stumps after Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Usman Khawaja for six after a paddle sweep flew straight to leg slip. Earlier, the Rohit Sharma-led side was all out for 262 after a key 114-run eighth-wicket fightback by Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, leaving the tourists a lead of one run in New Delhi. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and Australia from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
2nd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2023, Feb 17, 2023
Day 3 | Morning Session
IND
262
AUS
263&66/2 (14.0)
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.71
% chance to win
IND 54%
Draw 1%
AUS 45%
Batsman
Marnus Labuschagne
17* (21)
Steven Smith
0 (4)
Bowler
Ravichandran Ashwin
30/1 (7)
Ravindra Jadeja
24/1 (4)
- 09:34 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE: WICKET!R Ashwin strikes in his first over. Travis Head is caught behind at the score of 43. This is a big blow to Australia.AUS 263 & 65/2 (13)
- 09:25 (IST)India vs Australia LIVE: Shreyas Iyer On His DismissalShreyas Iyer on his dismissal on Day 2 and more: "It was a one-off day when you were unlucky (on his dismissal), but every cloud has a silver lining, I was playing pretty well, was hitting the ball nicely and I was happy with my approach. I could see the journey of the ball right from the time it hit the bat, so I could wait and then move along in that direction, luckily the ball stuck. You'll get a bit of help in the morning due to dew and the stickiness, but it'll get better and better to bat as the day wears on. They did take advantage of that yesterday evening. They've been bowling well (on Ashwin and Jadeja) for the last two years and have got experience. You tend to leak runs, but you also get wickets, it will be great if we get some early wickets today. Happy to chase any number."
- 09:14 (IST)India vs Australia Live: Kohli's amusing reaction to food goes viralAfter his dismissal on Day 2, Virat Kohli was seen indulged in an intense discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid when a man arrived with food. Kohli looked really happy after that. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. Check the clip HERE
- 09:00 (IST)India vs Australia Live: An all-important day!It has been a neck-and-neck battle between the two teams so far. The third is certainly going to decide the winner of the match as the team that dominates today is likely to seal the deal. India lead the series 1-0 and Australia would be eager to make it 1-1. Can they do so? Well, we will get a better picture of it by stumps today.
- 08:43 (IST)India vs Australia Live: Credit to Australia!Coming to Delhi after an innings and 132-run defeat, very few would have expected Australia to bounce back like this. They are having an edge in this game, given the start they have got in their second innings and the fact that it is India who will bat in the final innings of the match.
- 08:11 (IST)India vs Australia Live: What happened on Day 2?After starting at 21/0 on Day 2, India were reduced to 139/7, but Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin stitched 114 runs for the eighth wicket to save the hosts' blushes. The Rohit Sharma-led side was eventually bundled out for 262, one less that the total of Australia in the first innings. In reply, the guests were solid at 61/1 when the umpires called for stumps. Catch the day highlights HERE
- 07:51 (IST)India vs Australia Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Day 3 of the second Test between India and Australia. Stay connected for all the live updates.
