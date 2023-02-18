IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul aim to give India a good start on Day 2 with the hosts trailing Australia (263) by 242 runs in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India will resume from their overnight score of 21 for 0, with Rohit and Rahul unbeaten on 13 and 4, respectively. Rohit survived an LBW appeal in the final over before stumps, but looked in good touch. Rahul, on the other hand, was cautious in his approach. Earlier, Peter Handscomb (72 not out) and Usman Khawaja (81) played key knocks to boost Australia's total after the tourists, who lost the opener of the four-match series inside three days, again elected to bat on another turning track. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and Australia from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

