India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1, Live Updates: Australia skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The hosts still start as overwhelming favourites as they had won the first game by a huge margin of an innings and 132 runs. India have replaced Suryakumar Yadav with Shreyas Iyer for the game, while Australia have handed a Test debut to left-arm orthodox Matthew Kuhnemann. On the other hand, the Delhi match is Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test, a feat achieved after 13 years of sweat and toil. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 2nd Test Match between India and Australia straight from Arun Jaitley Stadium In New Delhi

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle February 17 2023 09:03 (IST) India vs Australia Live: Australia opt to bat Australia skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and opred to bat vs India in New Delhi. Australia skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and opred to bat vs India in New Delhi. Share Link

February 17 2023 08:37 (IST) India vs Australia Live: 2000th international match for Australia! The Delhi Test will be the 2000th international game for Australia. Can they level the series 1-1 to make the feat memorable? Well, a lot depends on how their batters counter India's spin bowling. Not to forget that the Indian pacers have been equally good for the past few years. The Delhi Test will be the 2000th international game for Australia. Can they level the series 1-1 to make the feat memorable? Well, a lot depends on how their batters counter India's spin bowling. Not to forget that the Indian pacers have been equally good for the past few years. Share Link

February 17 2023 08:32 (IST) India vs Australia Live: Spin test for Australia! In the first Test, the Indian spinners -- Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel -- claimed 16 of the 20 Australian wickets. The visitors lost the game by an innings and 132 runs. Coming to Delhi, Pat Cummins and Co. must be eyeing for an improved show. In the first Test, the Indian spinners -- Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel -- claimed 16 of the 20 Australian wickets. The visitors lost the game by an innings and 132 runs. Coming to Delhi, Pat Cummins and Co. must be eyeing for an improved show. Share Link

February 17 2023 08:20 (IST) Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between India and Australia from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Australia were hammered by India in the first Test in Nagpur, with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being the hosts' top wicket-takers. Would the Delhi pitch offer an even bigger challenge to the tourists? Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between India and Australia from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Australia were hammered by India in the first Test in Nagpur, with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being the hosts' top wicket-takers. Would the Delhi pitch offer an even bigger challenge to the tourists? Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: 7-Year-Old Girl Dreams Of Playing International Cricket