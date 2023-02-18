Australia were dealt a major blow on Day 2 of the second Test match against India in Delhi as David Warner was ruled out of the match after suffering a concussion. Matt Renshaw was named as his concussion substitute, Cricket Australia confirmed ahead of the day's play on Saturday. Warner was hit by a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj while batting on Day 1 and he did not take the field during India's innings later in the day. Warner's bad form in Test cricket continued as he was dismissed for just 15.

Earlier, Australia opener Usman Khawaja said that a mere three innings isn't a great sample size to question a beleaguered Warner, who became a bit “weary” after being knocked on the head by a Mohammed Siraj bouncer on day one of the second Test.

Warner has scores of 1, 10 and 15 in the series so far with Mohammed Shami getting him twice with fuller length deliveries angling in. Inevitably, the question of Warner's technique has cropped up but Khawaja, fresh from his well-made 81, came to his opening partner's defence.

“I have to kind of disagree with what you're saying. He hit two fours of Ashwin in the last game before he got out lbw so he was showing some aggression,” Khawaja said, when asked if Warner, whose stay looked painstaking during the 44 deliveries faced, needs to be pro-active.

“It's never easy out there, especially starting out, even if you're opening starting out there is never easy so I was lucky today. I got a couple (of boundaries) to get me going.

“Sometimes you don't get that and it can be very hard. So yeah, three innings is not enough for me. There's still a long way to go in this Test series. I'm looking forward to what may happen.” Khawaja is very confident of Warner's capabilities of bouncing back.

“Davey has been such a terrific player for such a long time. Every time his back is against the wall he produces something so we'll see.”

