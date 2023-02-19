Virat Kohli looked very assured at the crease on Day 2 of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. That was until Kohli (44 off 84 balls) was given LBW off Matthew Kuhnemann in a decision that raised eyebrows. Even Kohli was not happy and was seen fuming in the dressing room. Kohli's wicket fell when India were in a tricky spot in the first innings against Australia. Later, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel stitched a 100-plus stand to revive India's chances. After the dismissal, Kohli could be seen indulging in an intense discussion with coach Rahul Dravid when a man arrived with food. Kohli looked really happy after that.

The commentators and several social media users said that it might have been "Chhole bhature". Though, what exactly was the content of the food packet, could not be seen in the video that has gone viral on social media. Upon hearing that Kohli was having 'chhole bhature', ex-India player Sanjay Manjrekar said: "That is called stress eating."

Watch: Kohli Reacts As Food Arrives. Ex India Star Says "Stress Eating"



Talking about the match, Axar Patel hammered a counter-attacking 74 on Saturday to help India close the gap on Australia's total after Nathan Lyon bagged five wickets on an intense day two of the second Test. India were all out for 262 after a key 114-run eighth-wicket fightback by Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin, leaving the tourists a lead of one run in New Delhi.

Australia raced to 61 for one at stumps after Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Usman Khawaja for six after a reverse sweep flew straight to leg slip. Travis Head, on 39, and Marnus Labuschagne, on 16, were batting at the close of play with Australia leading by 62 runs in their second innings.

With AFP inputs

