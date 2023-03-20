Team India faced a big defeat against Australia in the second ODI as the Steve Smith-led side crushed them by 10 wickets. There was not a single moment in the entire match where the momentum was in the favour of the hosts. Batter Suryakumar Yadav turned out to be unluckiest as he got out for a golden duck once again. The ruthless T20I batter fell prey to Mitchell Starc's blistering pace, who trapped Suryakumar in front of the stumps in both the ODIs. After back-to-back failures, the reliable Suryakumar's position in the team is in jeopardy as many cricket experts are raising questions over his stance in the ODI format.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer stated that the management can think about wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the place of Suryakumar for the third and final ODI against Australia.

"We might sympathize with Suryakumar Yadav as the first ball that he faced was of 145 clicks. No doubt that it's challenging when a left-arm seamer tries to bring the ball back in. Again, he should have anticipated that when Mitchell Starc bowls, he will attack the stumps and might swing the ball," Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

"We have to see if the management sticks with him in the third ODI otherwise it's not a bad option to give Sanju Samson a chance because he has played well when given the opportunity and he is a good player," he added.

Sanju played his last game for India during the T20I series against Sri Lanka in January this year, where he sustained an injury during the second match of the series.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Coming to the second ODI, Mitchell Starc's 5-53 and a blazing 66 by Mitchell Marsh helped Australia demolish India by 10 wickets, to level the series at 1-1 on Sunday.

Starc, a left-arm quick, rattled the Indian batting with his pace and swing to bundle out the opposition for 117 in 26 overs in Visakhapatnam.

Openers Travis Head (51) and Marsh, who smashed six sixes in his 36-ball blitz, then took apart the Indian bowling to romp home in 11 overs and level the three-match series with one game left.

Australia finished the chase with 39 overs to spare and bounce back from their opening loss.

(With AFP Inputs)