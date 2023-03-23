It was a series to forget for Suryakumar Yadav as the talented right-hander failed to open his account in all three matches against Australia. The 32-year-old, who was given the role of a finisher in the third ODI match in Chennai, was dismissed by Ashton Agar on the very first ball and in the process, he became the first Indian cricketer in history to be dismissed for first-ball ducks in all matches of an ODI series. He was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the previous two encounters. Overall, he became the sixth Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Anil Kumble to score three consecutive ducks in ODI cricket. The world record for most successive ducks in ODI cricket is 4.

Virat Kohli's half-century went in vain as Adam Zampa's four-wicket haul and all-round team efforts helped Australia defeat India by 21 runs in the third and last match of the ODI series.

With the win, Australia clinched the three-match ODI series by 2-1.

Australia are the new team at the top of the ICC Men's ODI Rankings after their thrilling win over India in Chennai. The 21-run win takes Australia marginally ahead of India at the top, with the visitors at 113.286 rating points compared to the Men in Blue's 112.638. Before the start of the final ODI, India were on top with 114 rating points and Australia had 112.

For Australia, Zampa bagged four while Ashton Agar scalped two wickets. Kohli scored the highest for India at 54 of 72 balls. Hardik Pandya slammed 40 runs in 40 deliveries.

(With ANI inputs)