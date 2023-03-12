Sunday belonged to India batter Virat Kohli, who struck a masterclass 186 to help India take a 91-run lead against Australia in the ongoing fourth and final Test match. The knock saw Kohli racing to his 28th Test ton as he scored a hundred in the format after a gap of more than three years. What followed was an absolute carnage from the India star as he made the Australian bowlers toil hard on the sunny day at the Narendra Modi Stadium - the venue for the match.

Kohli's knock was laced with 15 fours. He was dismissed in the final session on Day 4. After losing his partners from the other end, Kohli took the attacking route and perished to Todd Murphy as India posted 571 runs in their first innings.

From cricket pundits to former players, everyone was in praise of Kohli for his knock. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also lauded Kohli's knock but in a funny and creative way.

"Dear @GujaratPolice, Don't book our Delhi boy #ViratKohli for voluntarily causing hurt to the guests. AUS-SOME, game @imVkohli!" wrote the Delhi Police on Twitter.

Talking about the game, Australia were 3 for 0 at stumps on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth and final Test. Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann will resume at their respective scores of 3 and 0 on Monday.

Resuming at 289 for 3 on Sunday, India rode on Kohli's marathon knock and Axar Patel's 79. The duo added 162 runs for the sixth wicket.

Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy picked three wickets apiece, while Matthew Kuhnemann and Mitchell Starc scalped one each for Australia.

