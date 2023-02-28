India opening batter KL Rahul has been under the scanner for his low returns with the bat in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Rahul, who was named vice captain for the first two Tests, has scored just 38 runs in three innings so far. Several former and current players have questioned his place in the team, and have vouched for the inclusion of in-form youngster Shubman Gill. During the pre-match press conference, India captain Rohit Sharma was asked about Rahul being stripped from vice-captaincy for the last two Tests.

Responding to the querry, Rohit said: "All 17 players in the team has a chance. The team will back those who are talented. Stripping vice-captaincy doesn't mean anything big. He was made the vice captain because maybe there was not many experienced players at that time. It is not a big thing," Rohit said on the eve of the third Test.

India are expected to enhance their aura of invincibility at home with another series win while a down and out Australia will need nothing less than a monumental effort to bounce back in the third Test, beginning in Indore Wednesday.

India have already secured the Border-Gavaskar trophy and they will now be playing for a record-extending 16th straight series win at home and a guaranteed spot in the World Test Championship final in June.

India Squad for 3rd and 4th Tests: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

(With PTI Inputs)

