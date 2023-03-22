The world's top-rated Twenty20 batter, India's Suryakumar Yadav, suffered his third consecutive golden duck on Wednesday in a thrilling third and final one-day international against Australia. The explosive Yadav is known as a 360-degree player for his ability to play all around the ground in the shortest white-ball format but he is yet to establish himself in the 50-over game.

Yadav was bowled first ball by Ashton Agar in the 36th over of India's chase in the final ODI. That left the hosts reeling at 185-6 with a target of 270 to win the match in Chennai.

The 32-year-old was leg-before to Mitchell Starc in the first and second matches of the series -- on both occasions also on the first delivery of his innings.

India skipper Rohit Sharma has backed Yadav as an important prospect for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

Suryakumar is the sixth Indian batter to register three consecutive ducks in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar (1994), Anil Kumble (1996), Zaheer Khan (2003-04), Ishant Sharma (2010-11), Jasprit Bumrah (2017-2019) are others.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Australia made a competitive 269 against India in the series-deciding third and final ODI in Chennai on Wednesday. Opting to bat, Australian top-order batters got starts but failed to make it big.

Opening the innings, Mitchell Marsh top-scored with a run-a-ball 47 while Travis Head made 33 off 31 balls.

Wicket-keeper Alex Carey (38), Marnus Labuschagne (28), Marcus Stoinis (25) and David Warner (23) all looked in good nick before throwing away their wickets.

Sean Abbott (26) and Ashton Agar (17) also played good hands towards the end to take Australia past the 250-run mark before being bowled out in 49 overs.

For India, Hardik Pandya (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/56) scalped three wickets apiece, while Axar Patel (2/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/37) picked up two each.

With PTI inputs