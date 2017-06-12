 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Today's Match: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 12 June 2017 00:27 IST

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are upbeat after their victories and it's difficult to pick a favourite for today's match. History, however, favours Pakistan as they have won twice as against one by Sri Lanka in Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Today's Match: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
ICC Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan on Monday © AFP

In a virtual do-or-die quarter-final match Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka on Monday at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, which happens to be the last match of the group stage too. Both the teams started off with poor shows but came down heavily on their opponents to create upsets. The equation is simple- whoever wins the match will qualify for the semi-finals and will meet Group A table toppers England on Wednesday. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are upbeat after their victories and it's difficult to pick a favourite for today's match. History, however, favours Pakistan as they have won twice as against one by Sri Lanka in Champions Trophy

When will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match will be played today.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

How do I watch the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match live?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

What time does the live coverage of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match start?

The live broadcast of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match will start at 9.30 pm GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match online?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : Sri Lanka Pakistan Angelo Davis Mathews Mohammad Hafeez Sarfraz Ahmed Sophia Gardens, Cardiff ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The winner will qualify for the semi-finals
  • The winner will meet England in last four
  • The match will start at 3pm IST
Related Articles
Champions Trophy: After Upset Wins, Pakistan, Sri Lanka Square Off For Semis Spot
Champions Trophy: After Upset Wins, Pakistan, Sri Lanka Square Off For Semis Spot
'Don't Take Off Your Shirt', Sourav Ganguly Gets Trolled
'Don't Take Off Your Shirt', Sourav Ganguly Gets Trolled
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: How Every Match Now Is A Virtual Quarter-Final
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: How Every Match Now Is A Virtual Quarter-Final
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.