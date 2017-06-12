Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Highlights, ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 3 Wickets, Qualify For Semis

Pakistan got off to a great start in the run chase as Fakhar Zaman (50) came out all guns blazing and he along with Azhar Ali (34) added 74 runs for the first wicket. But the former World Champions lost wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs that got Sri Lanka right back in the match. Just when the match was swinging towards Sri Lanka, Sarfraz Ahmed (61*) played a captain's knock to help Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets. Sri Lanka's fielding disintegrated in the last 45 minutes as they dropped a couple of chances and Pakistan rode on their luck to get home after being reduced to 162 for 7 at one stage. For Sri Lanka Nuwan Pradeep was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3 for 60 in his 10 overs. Earlier, Pakistan bundled out Sri Lanka for 236 with Junaid Khan and Hasan Ali picking up three wickets apiece.(SCORECARD)

ICC Champions Trophy Highlights Between Sri Lanka vs Pakistan straight from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

23:05 IST: So the first semi-final would be between England and Pakistan on June 14 at Cardiff and the second one will see India take on Bangladesh the next day at the Edgbaston.

23:00 IST: Who had thought that Pakistan would make it to the semis. Sarfraz remains unbeaten on 61 and Amir (28*) gave him great company. Sri Lanka would look back and think that they didn't take their chances. Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets.

22:58 IST: Four! Sarfraz runs it down the third man region. That's it. Pakistan are through to the semi-finals.

22:54 IST: Malinga comes on to bowl his final over. Can he turn this match on its head?

22:53 IST: Four! Full from Gunaratne and Amir plays the big booming drive. What a partnership this has been for Pakistan. 65 from 88 and still going strong.

22:51 IST: Sri Lanka's fielding has disintegrated in the last half on hour. Dropped catches, misfields and overthrows don't help when you are defending a small total.

22:46 IST: Four! That is a great shot from Sarfraz. Terrific cover drive. Brings up his 7th ODI fifty. What an innings this has been from the captain.When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. Sarfraz has come to the party for Pakistan. Dropped catches did help his cause but that cannot be his fault. You cannot take anything away from this knock. Outstanding effort!

22:44 IST: Four! Poor bowling. Lakmal bowls it down the leg-side and Sarfraz just helps it for a boundary.

22:44 IST: Amir looking solid as ever. He is not out on 19 off 32 balls.

22:41 IST: Four Byes! This is poor from Sri Lanka. Slower one from Malinga and the ball just drops in front of the keeper who just couldn't get his body behind the ball.

22:38 IST: Dropped! Great bowling from Malinga. Short ball and Sarfraz goes for the hook. Didn't time the hook properly and the man coming in from deep square-leg couldn't hold on to the catch. Prasanna was the fielder. Hard hands never help.

22:37 IST: Two coming of that lakmal over. But that won't bother Pakistan. If they bat 50 overs, they will win this match. Sri Lanka need to get wickets and more importantly the wicket of Sarfraz.

22:33 IST: Pakistan need 41 more runs to win. They are 196 for 7 after 39 overs.

22:30 IST: Dropped! Slower one from Malinga and Sarfraz just chips it to mid-on. Perera makes a mess of a simple chance. Has he dropped the match? We will have to wait and see.

22:29 IST: Malinga comes back on.This is a very crucial phase in the match.

22:24 IST: Four! Sarfraz goes for the cut and times it beautifully. Pakistan need 45 more runs.

22:23 IST: Pradeep completes his quota of overs. Returns with figures of 3 for 60.

22:20 IST: Amir cuts and gets a couple of runs. In fact 3. Pakistan now need 50 runs to win this match.

22:16 IST: Four overthrows! Amir hits it straight to point and a good a bit of fielding there stops a couple of runs. Amir sets off almost immediately after hitting the shot and the fielder has a go at the stumps in the non-strikers end. No one backing up. Welcome runs for Pakistan.

22:15 IST: A beautiful cover drive from Sarfraz. Will get a couple for his efforts.

22:13 IST: Another tight over from Gunaratne. Two coming of the over.

22:10 IST: Amir so far has looked in no trouble whatsoever. That will give the Pakistan dressing room a lot of comfort.

22:07 IST: So Angelo Mathews brings back his best bowler of the match. Nuwan Pradeep would look to finish off the tail. That would be ideal for Sri Lanka.

22:05 IST: Asela Gunaratne comes on and bowls a good over. Only one coming of that over.

22:03 IST: A couple of good defensive shots from Amir. He can bat and can give Sarfraz company. All is not over yet for Pakistan.

21:58 IST: Mohammad Amir is the next batsman for Pakistan.

21:57 IST: OUT! Given out by the third umpire. Fahim Ashraf goes for 15. Pakistan 162/7 after 30 overs.

21:53 IST: Sarfraz Ahmed hits it hard but the ball flicks Perera's hands and goes onto hit the stumps. Umpires are going upstairs.

21:43 IST: Four! Nuwan Pradeep to Fahim Ashraf! And, the ball hits the pad and races towards fine leg. Runs are coming for Pakistan. Pakistan 157/6 in 28 overs, need 80 runs to win.

21:42: The required run rate is now below 4. Can Pakistan chase down Sri Lanka's 236 to make it to the semi-finals?

21:40 IST: Four! Fahim Ashraf uses the pace, opens the face of the bat and guides Nuwan Pradeep towards fine leg.

21:37 IST: Six! Fahim Ashraf hooks and hooks well. That's gone all the way. Malinga trying to test him with a short ball but Ashraf up to the task.

21:30 IST: Wicket! Another one bites the dust. Pradeep gets it to move just a bit and Imad Wasim followed the ball. Gets the outside edge and Pakistan are in a lot of trouble now in run chase. Wasim goes for 4. Pakistan 137 for 6 in 25.4 overs.

21:29 IST: Four! Pradeep bowls it wide and Imad Wasim up to the task.

21:25 IST: Wicket! Short from Malinga and all Malik could do was to glove it to the keeper. A strangle down the leg-side. Pakistan lose half their side. Malik goes for 11.

21:19 IST: Sarfraz stays deep at the crease, flicks it away through mid-wicket. Will get 3 runs for that.

21:16 IST: Good over for Sri Lanka. A maiden from Malinga.

21:10 IST: Sarfraz goes for another quick single and a direct hit would have made matters interesting.

21:06 IST: Sarfraz drops it in front of him and looks for a single. Big mix up between him and Malik and a direct hit would have been curtains for Sarfraz.

21:05 IST: Four! Width on offer and Sarfraz puts it away in style.

21:03 IST: Bowling change. Lasith Malinga comes on to the attack.

21:01 IST: That brings the Pakistan captain to the crease. A lot depends on Sarfraz Ahmed.

20:58 IST: Wicket: Extra bounce from Lakmal and Azhar Ali only manages to edge it to first slip. Out for 34. Pakistan lose their fourth wicket. Sri Lanka right back in this match.

20:55 IST: Pakistan 110 for 3 after 19 overs.

20:48 IST: Four! Short from Pradeep and Azhar plays the upper cut to perfection.

20:46 IST: Four! Full and wide and Malik is a too good-a-player to miss out on that opportunity. Gets off the mark in style.

20:45 IST: Shoaib Malik is the new batsman for Pakistan.

20:43 IST: Wicket! This is a big wicket. Hafeez trying to work it on the on-side, hard hands and it just spoons up to the man at mid-on. Perera strikes for Sri Lanka. Pakistan losing their way a bit after a great start. Hafeez out for 1.

20:38 IST: Mohammad Hafeez is the new batsman for Pakistan.

20:36 IST: Wicket! Babar Azam flicks it away but finds the man at mid-wicket. Azam would consider himself unlucky here. He timed that one really well but picked out the fielder. Pradeep picks up his second wicket. Pakistan 92 for 2. Azam out for 10.

20:31 IST: After 15 overs Pakistan are 90 for 1. Azhar Ali 23, Babar Azam 10

20:28 IST: This is a great start for Pakistan. Sri Lanka need to pick up wickets and slow down Pakistan's progress.

20:19 IST: Four! Short again and Azam smashes it to the boundary. Good way to get off the mark. Not so good bowling from Pradeep after picking up a wicket.

20:17 IST: Babar Azam is the new batsman for Pakistan.

20:14 IST: Wicket! Short from Pradeep and Zaman goes for the pull, gets a top edge and Gunaratne at fine-leg makes no mistake. Pakistan lose their first wicket. Fakhar Zaman gone for 50 off just 36 balls.

20:13 IST: Fakhar Zaman brings up his maiden ODI fifty with a single.

20:11 IST: Four! Great shot from Zaman. Short from Gunaratne and Zaman guides it through the third-man region.

20:10 IST: Asela Gunaratne comes on to the attack. He is a bit if a quickish off-spinner.

20:05 IST: Four! Lakmal comes round the wicket to Zaman and bowls it down the leg-side. Easy pickings for Zaman. Runs away to the fine-leg boundary.

20:02 IST: Six! Zaman goes for the big hit, doesn't get it anywhere near the middle of the bat but it flies away over the third-man boundary for a maximum. Zaman living dangerously here.

20:01 IST: Nips back in to the right-handed Ali but too high for a leg before.

19:59 IST: Four! Pradeep finds the edge but just falls short of first slip. To add insult to injury that runs away to the boundary. Zaman survives a scare.

19:58 IST: Good over for Pakistan. 13 coming of that Perera over.

19:55 IST: Four! Zaman comes down the track and hits Perera straight down the ground.

19:52 IST: Thisara Perera comes on to the attack and Azhar welcomes him to the bowling crease by hitting a mighty six.

19:50 IST: Pradeep gets it to come back into the right-hander and just misses the inside edge of Azhar Ali. Good start by Pradeep. Only four coming of that over.

19:46 IST: Nuwan Pradeep comes on as the first change bowler.

19:46 IST: This is a good start by Pakistan. They haven't lost a wicket in the first six overs. Sri Lanka, on the other hand have been poor on the field. They have dropped an early chance and missed a run-out opportunity that can turn out to be crucial in the context of the match.

19:44 IST: Four! Short from Lakmal and Azhar has enough time to smash it to the on-side boundary.

19:42 IST: After 5 overs Pakistan are 21 for 0.

19:37 IST: Four! Lakmal bowls it on the pads and Zaman helps it for another boundary.

19:36 IST: Azhar Ali off the mark with a single after facing 15 balls.

19:32 IST: Four! Nice juicy half-volley wide of the stumps and nice extension of the arms from Zaman. Races away to the cover boundary. Good over for Pakistan.

19:31 IST: Malinga now comes round the wicket to Zaman hoping to cramp the left-hander for room.

19:30 IST: Four! Malinga bowls it full and Zaman drives it through covers.

19:29 IST: Four! Slower full toss from Malinga and Zaman strokes it through covers. First boundary of the Pakistan innings.

19:28 IST: After 2 overs Pakistan are 2 for 0.

19:27 IST: Fakhar Zaman drops it in front of him. Goes for the single. If Gunathilaka would have collected that cleanly and had a go at the stumps it would have been very close. Azhar was struggling and might have been short of his crease.

19:26 IST: Lakmal to share the new ball with Malinga. Starts with a wide.

19:25 IST: End of the first over. Pakistan none for none.

19:23 IST: Dropped! Azhar goes for the cut and hits it straight to Gunathilaka who spills an easy chance at backward point.

19:19 IST: Lasith Malinga will open the attack for Sri Lanka. Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman are set with their bats. Here we go...

19:18 IST: Welcome to the run chase. Pakistan need 237 runs to win to enter semi-finals.

18:50 IST: Pakistan bowl Sri Lanka out for 236. Dickwella 73. Junaid Khan 3/40, Hasan Ali 3/43.

18:48 IST: One over to go! How many runs will Sri Lanka score in the last over?

18:46 IST: WICKET! Hasan Ali takes his third wicket, Asela Gunaratne departs for 27. Sri Lanka 232/9 in 48.1 overs.

18:40 IST: Malinga flicks the ball towards backward square leg. Hasan Ali dives and saves three runs for his team. Excellent fielding from him.

18:38 IST: FOUR! Unbelievable shot. Asela Gunaratne uses the pace and sends the ball over wicket-keeper's head for a boundary. Sri Lanka 226/8 in 47 overs.

18:28 IST: Lasith Malinga is the new man at the crease.

18:27 IST: WICKET! Hasan Ali ends Suranga Lakmal's stay at 26. Sri Lanka 213/8 in 44.3 overs.

18:22 IST: FOUR! Suranga Lakmal hits the ball straight down the ground. Amir isn't happy with this shot. Valuable runs for Sri Lanka at this point of time. Sri Lanka 210/7 in 44 overs.

18:21 IST: Asela Gunaratne uses the pace and guides Mohammad Amir towards fine leg. He will gets 3 runs. Sri Lanka 205/7 in 43.3 overs.

18:19 IST: 200 comes up for Sri Lanka.

18:16 IST: FOUR! Suranga Lakmal lofts the ball towards long off region. One bounce and boundary. Sri Lanka 197/7 in 42 overs.

18:14 IST: FOUR! Suranga Lakmal drives Hasan Ali towards long off. Sri Lanka 192/7 in 41.3 overs.

18:12 IST: Just 2 runs off Imad Wasim's over. Sri Lanka 187/7 in 41 overs.

18:10 IST: 10 over to go! Can Pakistan skittle Sri Lanka under 200?

18:09 IST: 40 overs gone! Sri Lanka 185/7. Asela Gunaratne 9*, Suranga Lakmal 7*

18:04 IST: Another good over for Pakistan. Hasan Ali concedes just 5 runs. Sri Lanka 184/7 in 38 overs.

17:59 IST! Just 5 runs off Junaid Khan's over. Sri Lanka 179/7 in 37 overs.

17:52 IST: WICKET! Another one bites the dust. Junaid Khan takes his third wicket, removes Thisara Perera for 1. Perera gets an outside edge. Babar Azam pouches it nicely at first slip. Sri Lanka 167/7 in 35 overs.

17:48 IST: Another wicket? Amir is celebrating. Sarfraz takes a blinder here but is it a clean catch? Umpires have gone upstairs for a review. And, it is NOT a clean catch. NOT OUT is the call. Gunaratne is safe.

17:42 IST: Thisara Perera is the new man at the crease.

17:39 IST:WICKET! Mohammad Amir strikes again, gets rid of Niroshan Dickwella for 73 runs. Pakistan on a roll at Sophia Gardens. Sri Lanka 162/6 in 33.1 overs.

17:38 IST: A wicket maiden from Junaid. Excellent show from him. Sri Lanka 162/5 in 33 overs.

17:35 IST: WICKET! Junaid Khan dismisses Dhananjaya de Silva for 1. De Dilve edges the ball behind. Easy catch for wicket-keeper Sarfraz. Sri Lanka 162/5 in 32.3 overs. What a celebration from Junaid.

17:29 IST: WICKET! Mohammad Amir ends Angelo Mathews' stay at 39 runs. Sri Lanka 161/4 in 31.2 overs. First wicket for Amir in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

17:23 IST: Great over from Junaid Khan. Only one run coming from it. Dickwella was beaten several times in that over.

17:19 IST: 9 runs off Mohammad Amir's over. Sri Lanka 160/3 in 30 overs.

17:15 IST: FOUR! Mohammad Amir is back into the attack. Mathews comes forward and slaps the ball towards deep mid wicket. Quite aggressive from the shot from the Sri Lankan skipper. Sri Lanka 157/3 in 29.3 overs.

17:14 IST: FOUR! Dickwella takes a big stride and sends the ball beautifully towards deep extra cover. Imad Wasim isn't happy with this shot. Sri Lanka 151/3 in 29 overs.

17:09 IST: Dickwella sends Hafeez towards long off. He will get 3 runs. Excellent fielding from Fakhar Zaman at the boundary ropes. He dives and saves one run for his team. Sri Lanka 143/3 in 28 overs.

17:07 IST: Another excellent over from Imad Wasim. He concedes just 2 runs. Sri Lanka 138/3 in 27 overs.

17:03 IST: Direct hit from Imad Wasim. Setback for Sri Lanka? Umpire has called for a review. The replay shows the Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews has made it to the crease. He is safe. Sri Lanka 135/3 in 25.4 overs.

17:02 IST: SIX! First maximum of the match. Angelo Mathews comes forward and smashes Hafeez towards long on.

17:01 IST: Another good over for Pakistan. Just 5 runs off Imad Wasim's over. Sri Lanka 127/3 in 25 overs.

16:55 IST: 12 runs off Fahim Ashraf's over. Sri Lanka 118/3 in 23 overs.

16:51 IST: FOUR! Excellent wristy shot from Angelo Mathews. He sends Fahim Ashraf towards deep mid wicket. Sri Lanka 112/3 in 22.1 overs.

16:49 IST: Time since last boundary - 59 balls. Pakistan have pegged back Sri Lanka with two quick wickets.

16:42 IST: Just 4 runs off Mohammad Hafeez's over. Sri Lanka 100/3 in 20 overs.

16:41 IST: FIFTY! Niroshan Dickwella brings up his fourth ODI half-century off 52 balls. Sri Lanka 97/3 in 19.2 overs.

16:38 IST: Mohammad Hafeez comes into the attack. Can he give Pakistan another success?

16:34 IST: Niroshan Dickwella moves to 48 runs with a single off Hasan Ali towards fine leg.

16:32 IST: 18 overs gone! Sri Lanka 93/3.

16:30 IST: 2 wides from Fahim.

16:26 IST: Excellent over from Hasan Ali. The pacer concedes just 1 run. Sri Lanka 86/3 in 17 overs.

16:20 IST: Angelo Mathews is the new man at the crease.

16:17 IST: WICKET! Fahim Ashraf removes Dinesh Chandimal for a duck. What a delivery from the Pakistan pacer. Chandimal gets an Inside edge and the ball rattles the stumps. Sri Lanka 83/3 in 15.1 overs.

16:15 IST: Dinesh Chandimal is the new man at the crease.

16:11 IST: WICKET! Hasan Ali castles Kusal Mendis for 27 runs. Sri Lanka 82/2 in 14.5 overs.

16:08 IST: Dickwella takes a single off the last ball of Fahim Ashraf's over. 7 runs off Ashraf's over. Sri Lanka 81/1 in 14 overs.

16:02 IST: FOUR! Kusal Mendis welcomes the pacer with a superb boundary between extra cover and long off. Sri Lanka 73/1 in 12.4 overs.

16:01 IST: Another bowling change for Pakistan. Hasan Ali comes into the attack.

16:00 IST: 6 runs off Fahim Ashraf's over. Sri Lanka 66/1 in 12 overs.

15:57 IST: Bowling change for Pakistan. Fahim Ashraf comes into the attack.

15:54 IST: FOUR! Dickwella opens the face of the bat and guides Imad Wasim towards third man for a boundary. Sri Lanka 60/1 in 11 overs.

15:50 IST: 10 overs gone! Sri Lanka 50/1. Dickwella 19*, Mendis 17*

15:49 IST: 50 comes up for Sri Lanka in 9.5 overs.

15:47 IST: FOUR! Terrific shot from Mendis. The Sri Lankan goes on backfoot and pulls the ball towards backward square leg. Sri Lanka 49/1 in 9.4 overs.

15:46 IST: FOUR! Kusal Mendis sends Junaid Khan towards deep mid-wicket.

15:45 IST: Excellent start from Imad Wasim. 5 runs off his over. Sri Lanka 40/1 in 9 overs.

15:40 IST: Bowling change for Pakistan. Imad Wasim comes into the attack.

15:36 IST: Junaid Khan starts his fourth over. Kusal Mendis sends the Pakistan pacer straight down the ground for a magnificent boundary. Sri Lanka 36/1 in 7.1 overs.

15:35 IST: Another good over for Pakistan. Mohammad Amir concedes 6 runs. Sri Lanka 32/1 in 7 overs.

15:29 IST: A wicket maiden from Junaid Khan. Sri Lanka 26/1 in 6 overs.

15:28 IST: Kusal Mendis is the new man at the crease.

15:27 IST: WICKET! Junaid Khan strikes, Danushka Gunathilaka departs for 13 runs. Sri Lanka 26/1 in 5.1 overs

15:22 IST: Just 1 run off Mohammad Amir's over. Sri Lanka 26/0 in 5 overs.

15:18 IST: FOUR! Niroshan Dickwella uses the pace and guides the ball over wicket-keeper's head. Clever shot from the Sri Lankan opener. Sri Lanka 25/0 in 4 overs.

15:16 IST: FOUR! Danushka Gunathilaka smashes Junaid Khan towards deep square leg. Sri Lanka 20/0 in 3.4 overs.

15:15 IST: FOUR! Bad delivery from Junaid Khan. Danushka Gunathilaka sends the pacer towards extra cover.

15:11 IST: Dickwella lofts the ball over square leg. He will get 3 runs. Excellent running between the wickets. Sri Lanka 9/0 in 2.5 overs.

15:09 IST: Maiden over from Junaid Khan. Sri Lanka 4/0 in 2 overs.

15:06 IST: Junaid Khan comes into the attack.

15:05 IST: 4 runs off Amir's over. Sri Lanka 4/0 in 1 over.

15:03 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the match. Just a push from Dickwella. He sends Amir towards sweeper cover.

14:58 IST: Pakistan team are in a huddle. Openers Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka are set to open Sri Lankan innings. Mohammad Amir will open the attack. Here we go..

14:53 IST: Both teams are ready for national anthems. Amazing atmosphere at the Sophia Gardens.

14:36 IST: Here are the Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (captain), Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk/captain), Fahim Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali

14:33 IST: TOSS: Pakistan opt to field against Sri Lanka in Cardiff

14:31 IST: It's TOSS time friends. Both the captain are in the middle. What is your prediction?

14:27 IST: Toss is just few minutes away. Stay tuned for updates.

14:01 IST: After the stunning win against India, can Sri Lanka carry the momentum in today's clash against Pakistan in Cardiff?

14:00 IST: Hello friends, welcome to the Live coverage from the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan have been in an underachieving mode in international cricket for a while now, especially since they do not have too much cricket at home. They did win the Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean recently, but their limited-overs record has been moderate at best. Sri Lanka too will be hoping that the ICC Champions Trophy gives them a boost they need to tell people that the win over India was not a flash in the pan. A semi-final berth would suit both sides nicely.