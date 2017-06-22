'Anil Kumble Scolded Players Like Children,' Say Sources About Fallout With Virat Kohli

The Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli spat is now the talk of the town and the cricketing world is now in the know of the former's take on why he had to quit the high-profile job. But no one is aware of the other side, that of Virat Kohli. Kumble stepped down as the head coach of the India cricket team on Tuesday and in no time tweeted his reasons, when the Indian team was on its way to the West Indies. While there were rumours circulating for weeks that things were not right between the two, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) knew that everything was not good between the two. However, they were completely taken aback when they came to know that Kohli and Kumble were not on talking terms for the 'last six months'.

Here are the big reasons why things went south between the two:

Kumble treated the players like school kids

Sources told NDTV that Kumble gave players a 'dressing-down' after losing the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan at The Oval on June 18. The team members were anyway feeling terrible at the loss felt that their coach was scolding and treating them like children and not as professionals.

On the other hand, in the dressing room Kohli is possessive about his team and he didn't feel was the right way to deal with them.

Kumble wanted to bat first in the final

The source also said that the Indian skipper opted to field in the final but the coach wanted to bat first and put runs on the board. But we all know that Kohli's decision prevailed.

Control over the dressing room

The source elaborated that the two had a major issue over dressing room control. The coach wanted players to follow his template -- of a regimented lifestyle -- which Kohli rejected because the current crop feels they multi-task.

Differences began during Australia series

According to the source, the differences first cropped up during the Australia series earlier this year when Kumble decided to field chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav in place of an injured Kohli in the fourth and final Test in Dharamsala. It seems Kohli was not aware of Yadav's selection.

The Indian cricket team on Wednesday reached Port of Spain (Trinidad) for a limited-overs series against the West Indies. The first ODI is scheduled for June 23 (Friday).

The cricketing fraternity is still waiting to hear from Kohli on the issue, but the Indian captain has been silent so far.

(With inputs from Rica Roy)