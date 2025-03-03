It's India vs Australia in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025. It's a rematch of the 2023 ODI World Cup final and the Rohit Sharma-led side would be eyeing a revenge. If they beat Australia in the last four clash, India would face either New Zealand or South Africa in the title clash on March 9. India will have to play their semi-final in less than 48 hours after finishing their last Group A clash against New Zealand which they won by 44 runs. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, in an interview to ICC, has given his take on the XI that India should play in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia.

"The square is a little tired at the moment, people have run on the pitch that is going to be used the day after, so the spinners will again come into play," Shastri added on spin being the preferred route for India.

“So if you bat first, put anything over 240-250, it's going to be very competitive in a big game like a semi-final,” Shastri said.

The ICC report stated that, "With a turnaround of less than 48 hours, and with the side from today having an experience of the conditions, Ravi Shastri thinks India should stick with the same lineup."

India unleashed their spin attack of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and new entrant, Varun Chakaravarathy on the slow track of Dubai against New Zealand, going with four spinners as Harshit Rana was rested.

A total of 37.3 overs were bowled by the spinners as they succeeded in controlling the New Zealand batting effectively, picking nine out of the ten wickets with Varun Chakravarathy leading with a five-for. On the back of their spin bowling prowess, India managed to defend a target of 250.

Ravi Shastri's India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy