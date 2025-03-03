If there is one clash that Indian cricket fans truly look forward, apart from Pakistan match, is a game against Australia. Both India and Australia have two of the most dominant sides in the last few years. The Border Gavaskar Trophy between the two sides matches viewership of even the biggest sporting events and whenever the two sides face off in the shorter formats, the interest is unprecedented. The time has come again for another India vs Australia classic, this time at the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals.

The stakes are high as the winner will get one step closer to the Champions Trophy 2025 title. Ahead of the match, India spin great Harbhajan Singh has advised on three things that the side needs to do for beating Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals.

"First thing is, get the fear of Travis Head out of your mind. Try and get Travis Head out. Shami saab, bahut ho gaya Travis Head ka kaam, now don't let him score runs. Second, they have hard-hitters like Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, they deal in sixes and fours. Don't let them score at a fast pace. Thirdly, it's a knockout game and you don't need to try too much, just play like the way you have played so far," Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports.

Head has a great head-to-head record against Indian bowlers, especially against the spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. In the 2023 ODI World Cup final against India, Head scored 137 off 120 balls to take the game away from Rohit Sharma and Co.

Meanwhile, speaking about Mohammed Shami's return to action in the competition, which included a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in the CT 2025 campaign opener as a highlight, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, "Injury happen to anyone. It is a part of a fast bowler's career. He has won so many matches for India with (Jasprit) Bumrah. He is such a fine bowler."

Speaking to ANI, Ganguly said, "India won the last T20 World Cup (in 2024) and played in the final (of 50-over in 2023). It is a very strong team in white-ball cricket, no matter who is on the opposite side. It has the capability to defeat anyone."