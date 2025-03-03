New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and England's Richard Illingworth have been named as on-field umpires for the first 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal between India and Australia in Dubai, said the International Cricket Council (ICC). For Tuesday's semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium, Michael Gough will serve as third umpire, while Andy Pycroft will take up the match referee's duties. Illingworth continues in Dubai, having overseen India's Group A clash with New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. Gaffaney, on the other hand, had been due to umpire Australia's meeting with South Africa in Group B before it was abandoned due to rain in Rawalpindi.

In the second semifinal in Lahore, Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena and Australia's Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires for the clash between South Africa and New Zealand.

Joel Wilson will be the third umpire, while Ranjan Madugalle will be the match referee for this encounter. Dharmasena was the on-field umpire for New Zealand's win over Bangladesh in Group A, while Reiffel was in the middle when India beat Pakistan in Dubai.

The India versus Australia semifinal in Dubai will be a rematch of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup final for a place in the Champions Trophy title clash scheduled for March 9. While Australia have just one win from three group matches – two of which were abandoned due to rain- India come on the back of three consecutive wins in the group stage.

India have been clinical in all departments of the game, while Australia, despite missing many of their big-ticket names, have managed to punch above their weight by chasing a record 352 against England in Lahore.

Both India and Australia are the most successful teams in the history of the Champions Trophy with two titles each. A win for Australia will see the final being played in Lahore, while an Indian victory will result in Dubai hosting the title clash.