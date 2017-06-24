 
Jaipur Traffic Police Uses Jasprit Bumrah No-Ball Photo For Road Safety, Bowler Not Amused

Updated: 24 June 2017 10:53 IST

The picture of Jasprit Bumrah bowling a no-ball was used by traffic police even in Pakistan.

Jaipur Traffic Police used Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball image for a road safety campaign. © Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah was left enraged by Jaipur Traffic Police's decision to use his ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final no-ball image as a campaign for road safety. A large billboard shows the image with two cars behind a line on one side and Bumrah's no ball on the other with the caption: "Don't cross the line. You know it can be costly". Bumrah, who has been rested for the West Indies tour, didn't find the campaign funny and replied on Twitter. "@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country." He added, "@traffic_jpr But don't worry I won't make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes."

Soon after Bumrah's reaction, Jaipur police's Twitter handle put out a statement for the Indian pacer.

Social media was quick to react. Some supported him, while others didn't lose opportunity to vent their anger.

The traffic police in Pakistan's Faisalabad city too are using the fast bowler's image to warn drivers to stay behind the line at traffic lights. Below the caption, is the logo of the City Traffic Police, Faisalabad.

jasprit bumrah twitter

Photo Credit: ICC/Twitter

During the ICC Champions Trophy final on June 18, Bumrah got the better of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who edged a ball to Mahendra Singh Dhoni while batting on 3. The umpire checked the no-ball and the replays showed that the bowler had overstepped his mark.

Zaman made full use of the opportunity as he went to score his maiden ODI century and was only dismissed after scoring 111 more runs. India lost the match by a massive 180-run margin.

