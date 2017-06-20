 
Anil Kumble Steps Down As Team India Coach

Updated: 20 June 2017 20:21 IST

The former India leg-spinner is reportedly not interested in extending his contract which ended on Tuesday.

Anil Kumble has stepped down as the coach of the Indian cricket team. This comes after Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decided to not renew his one-year contract and invited fresh applications for the post. Kumble's contract as the head coach of the Indian team ended on Tuesday after the ICC Champions Trophy and it is understood that he was not interested in an extension. Sources told NDTV that skipper Virat Kohli was "not ready to budge", from his position on Kumble and that "coach-captain relationship was 'irreparable'."

The situation had snowballed just prior to the ICC Champion Trophy with the BCCI issuing a press release, asking for applications for the post of Head Coach for the Indian men's cricket team.

Among those who applied were Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput. A three-member BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will conduct the interviews for the job.

Kumble didn't accompany the team to the West Indies for the upcoming limited-overs series starting June 23. He cited his commitment to an ICC meeting in London as the official reason.

Kumble, who was appointed as the head coach last year, has had a good run. Under his guidance, India won 10 out of the 13 home Tests with two draws and a single defeat. India also won a Test series comprehensively in the West Indies.

Under Kumble, India also won the ODI series against New Zealand and the limited-overs series against England.

