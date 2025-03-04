Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli were left fuming by Kuldeep Yadav during the Champions Trophy 2025 encounter against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday. During the 32nd over of the Australian innings, Steve Smith played the ball to Virat at mid-wicket and took a single off Kuldeep's bowling. The star batter collected the batter quickly and unleashed a hard throw towards the bowler but Kuldeep decided to move away from its direction. Rohit, who was fielding at cover, collected the throw but he was not happy with Kuldeep's lack of effort. Both Virat and Rohit were visibly angry with the spinner and they launched an angry rant which has gone viral on social media.

Coming to the match, Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat against India in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday.

The winner faces South Africa or New Zealand in Sunday's final of the eight-nation 50-over tournament.

Australia made two changes with batting all-rounder Cooper Connolly and leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha coming in for Matthew Short and Spencer Johnson.

Connolly, who bowls left-arm spin, joined the squad as a replacement for Short, who was ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a thigh injury.

Australia won their opening match of the competition against Ashes rivals England but their next two games in the group phase were abandoned due to rain.

Rohit Sharma-led India are unchanged from their win over New Zealand in their last group match and have four spinners in the XI.

India have won all three of their games and are playing in Dubai after they refused to tour Champions Trophy hosts Pakistan for political reasons.

The semi-final is the first ODI between India and Australia since the World Cup final in November 2023 in Ahmedabad. Australia won.

The other semi-final is in Lahore on Wednesday.

(With AFP inputs)