ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ind Vs SA: When And Where To Watch India Vs South Africa Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 10 June 2017 17:13 IST

Virat Kohli will be facing the toughest battle of his nascent ODI captaincy career when India take on SA in a do-or-die virtual 'quarter-final'.

India will take on South Africa on Sunday © AFP

In a do-or-die virtual quarter-final, defending champions India will take on mighty South-Africa in a mouth-watering clash at Kennington Oval on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Co. started with a bang by registering a comprehensive victory against Pakistan by 124 runs (DLS). But the Men in Blue lost the plot in their second match against Sri Lanka, which has so far been the biggest upset of the Champions Trophy 2017. South Africa too started off well by beating Lankans but they must be gutted after their loss against Pakistan. The scenario is simple, whoever wins will go through to the semi-finals.

When will India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match be played?

The India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match will be played on Sunday.

Where will the India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match be played?

The India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match will be played at Kennington Oval, London

How do I watch the India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match live?

The India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and DD national.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match will start at 9.30 pm GMT (3 pm IST).

Where can I follow the India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match online?

The India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • India will play South Africa on June 11
  • India lost to Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
  • India defeated Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L Method)
