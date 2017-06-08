 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India Suffer First Loss As Sri Lanka Complete Stunning Run Chase

Updated: 08 June 2017 22:56 IST

India lost to Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to throw ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group B wide open.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India Suffer First Loss As Sri Lanka Complete Stunning Run Chase
Kusal Mendis celebrates his half century with Danushka Gunathilaka. © AFP

India suffered their first loss in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after going down by 7 wickets to Sri Lanka at the Kennington Oval on Thursday. Team India had earlier defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the tournament. With this loss, India's spot in the semifinals of the tournament remains unsure as all the teams in Group B are now on two points each and in with a chance of reaching the last four. It will all boil down to the final round of group matches.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis top scored with 89 before being run out. Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka (76) stablised their innings after opener Niroshan Dickwella was caught by Ravindra Jadeja off a Bhuvaneshwar Kumar delivery for just 7 runs. Mendis smashed 11 fours and a six during his stay while Gunathilaka chipped in with 7 boundaries and 2 maximums.

Kusal Perera retired hurt just before completing his half-century. He was batting on 47 before he went off the field. Angelo Mathews and Asela Gunaratne remained unbeaten on 52 and 34, respectively to guide Sri Lanka home.

Earlier Shikhar Dhawan's 128-ball 125, his third in the tournament, went in vain in India's loss. It was his 10th ODI century. He also became the quickest to reach the 500-run mark in the Champions Trophy, achieving the feat in seven innings. Dhawan's opening partner Rohit Sharma scored his 31st ODI career half-century and also brought up 1000 runs against Sri Lanka. Their opening partnership of 138 runs was crucial in giving India a steady start.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Balapuwaduge Kusal Gimhan Mendis Mathurage Don Kusal Janitha Perera ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India lost by 7 wickets to Sri Lanka
  • Kusal Mendis was man of the match for his 89
  • This was India's first loss in the tournament
Related Articles
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virender Sehwag Calls MS Dhoni 'Mahendra Bahubali'
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virender Sehwag Calls MS Dhoni 'Mahendra Bahubali'
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Shikhar Dhawan Shines For India, Cracks Fine Century Vs Sri Lanka
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Shikhar Dhawan Shines For India, Cracks Fine Century Vs Sri Lanka
Ravindra Jadeja Blessed With A Baby Girl, Wishes Galore On Social Media
Ravindra Jadeja Blessed With A Baby Girl, Wishes Galore On Social Media
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.