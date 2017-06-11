India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli And Co In Knockout Clash

Virat Kohli faces the toughest battle of his nascent ODI captaincy career as defending champions India take on South Africa in a do-or-die virtual 'quarter-final' of the ICC Champions Trophy today. Their confidence shaken after Sri Lanka effortlessly out-batted them in a high-scoring encounter, the Indian team and Kohli in particular will be keen to ensure that South Africa are continued to be known as "chokers". Call it irony, if India lose the game, it will be defending champions making an exit even before the semi-final. If the Proteas lose, then the current No.1 ranked ODI side would be ousted before the last four stage. A defeat will have the skeptics blaming the speculated off-the-field issues for the performance. (LIVE SCORECARD)

