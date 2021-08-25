Virat Kohli facing James Anderson is always a mouthwatering contest and after what all transpired in the second Test, the spotlight was on the Indian captain as he walked out to bat with India in trouble at four for two. Kohli hit a boundary and had played 16 balls cautiously but the veteran England pacer threw one full outside the off stump and managed to lure the Indian skipper into a false shot. The ball took the outside edge of Kohli's bat and landed in the hands of Jos Buttler behind the stumps. After getting the big wicket of Kohli, Anderson was looking all charged up as he celebrated animatedly with his teammates.

England Cricket's Twitter handle posted a the video of the dismissal and captioned it as "We think @jimmy9 enjoyed this one!"

Earlier in the third Test, Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat at Headingley.

The decision soon backfired as Anderson set the tone in the first over itself as he removed centurion from Lord's Test KL Rahul for a four-ball duck.

A few overs later, the 39-year-old managed to got the outside edge of Cheteshwar Pujara's bat to push India on the backfoot early in the game. Pujara made one.

On the stroke of Lunch on Day 1, Ollie Robinson picked up the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane to break the 35-run stand.

India finished the first session at 56/4 with Rohit Sharma not out 15.