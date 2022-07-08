India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday made and broke several records with the team's 50-run win over England in the first T20I of the three-match series at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. While the match on Thursday night saw Rohit becoming the first captain to record 13 successive wins in T20Is as a skipper, the game also saw him surpassing Virat Kohli for a huge milestone. Rohit became the fastest Indian player to reach the landmark of 1,000 T20I runs as a captain.

Leading India against England, Rohit needed 13 runs to achieve the feat and he scored 24 runs off 14 balls in the game.

Rohit reached the milestone in his 29th T20I innings as captain, while Kohli had achieved the same feat in 30 innings.

Overall, Babar Azam is the quickest to reach 1,000 T20I runs as a skipper by reaching the landmark in just 26 innings.

Notably, Virat Kohli is the fastest Indian batter to reach 1,000 T20I runs. He did so in 27 innings while KL Rahul follows him as the second-fastest Indian batter with 29 innings.

Overall, Dawid Malan is the fastest batter to register the record by doing so in 24 innings, while Babar Azam follows him with 26 innings. Kohli is third on the list.

Talking about the match on Thursday, Rohit-led India posted 198/8 on the board batting first. Hardik Pandya (51 off 33) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) led the Indian innings from the front.

In the second innings of the match, Hardik registered a four-wicket haul (4/33) while Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal claimed a wicket each.