India on Sunday defeated England by five wickets in the third and deciding ODI to clinch the series 2-1. Chasing a target of 260 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester, India were tottering at 72 for 4 at one stage in the game. This is when Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant stitched a 133-run partnership for the fifth wicket to help India win the game. While Hardik shone with a 71-run knock off 55 balls, Pant stayed not out till the end with an unbeaten century -- 125 off 113 balls.

Former India player Sunil Gavaskar feels that both Hardik and Pant could form a pair like Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni had done for India.

"Yes, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant can definitely form a pair like Yuvraj (Singh) and (MS) Dhoni," said Gavaskar on Sports Tak.

The match on Sunday also saw Hardik playing a crucial role in India's bowling. In the first innings, the player returned figures of 4/24 -- his best figures in ODI cricket, before he scored a fifty in the second innings.

In the match, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Indian bowlers bundled out England for 259 runs with Jos Buttler being the highest run-scorer for England, courtesy his 60-run knock. Apart from Hardik, Yuzvendra Chahal also shone in the innings with figures of 3/60.

In reply, India's top-order failed to give the side a good start as the trio of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli could add only 35 runs. However, Pant and Pandya came to India's rescue and it all eventually helped the guests bag the ODI series.