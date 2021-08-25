After a memorable win at Lord's, India will look to carry on the momentum as they take on England in the third Test of the five-match series at Headingley, Leeds. The visitors had bowled out England for 120 in their second innings to register a comfortable 151-run win in the second Test to take 1-0 lead in the series. India have problem of plenty as seamer Shardul Thakur, who had missed the Lord's Test due to injury, is fit and available for selection. On the other hand, England suffered another setback as Mark Wood was ruled out of the third game with shoulder injury. Wood injured his shoulder in the second Test while diving near the boundary ropes. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Updates From Headingley, Leeds