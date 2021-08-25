Story ProgressBack to home
England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Updates: India Look To Extend Series Lead vs England
England vs India Live Cricket Score: India lead the five-match Test series 1-0 after a thumping win at Lord's.
ENG vs IND Live Score: India will look to take an unassailable series lead as they face England in Leeds.© AFP
After a memorable win at Lord's, India will look to carry on the momentum as they take on England in the third Test of the five-match series at Headingley, Leeds. The visitors had bowled out England for 120 in their second innings to register a comfortable 151-run win in the second Test to take 1-0 lead in the series. India have problem of plenty as seamer Shardul Thakur, who had missed the Lord's Test due to injury, is fit and available for selection. On the other hand, England suffered another setback as Mark Wood was ruled out of the third game with shoulder injury. Wood injured his shoulder in the second Test while diving near the boundary ropes. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Updates From Headingley, Leeds
3rd Test, Pataudi Trophy, 2021, Aug 25, 2021
Headingley, Leeds
- 13:51 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third Test between India and England. After a riveting 2nd Test at Lord's, which the visitors won in emphatic style, fans can an expect another mouthwatering contest when the two teams face each other in Leeds.
