Shreyas Iyer is one of the brightest prospects in Indian cricket right now. With great technique, Iyer has been touted by many as one who can flourish in all formats. However, in the fifth rescheduled Test against England at Edgbaston, Iyer has now twice been out on short balls. In the second innings, Iyer was dismissed for 19 by Matthew Potts's short ball. In the first innings also, Iyer was dismissed off a short ball from James Anderson. According to The CricViz Analyst Twitter handle, "19 of the 26 deliveries faced by Shreyas Iyer in his brief innings this morning pitched shorter than 8 metres, a clear tactic from England's bowlers to target him with the short ball, a well-know weakness for Shreyas." Despite, Iyer's early dismissal India's lead went past the 360-mark.

Watch: Shreyas Iyer gets dismissed by Matthew Potts

Earlier on Day 3, Cheteshwar Pujara's typically gritty fifty left England facing a tough chase to beat India in the Covid-delayed fifth Test after Jonny Bairstow's latest hundred delighted home fans at Edgbaston on Sunday.

India, 2-1 up in the five-match campaign, were 125-3 in their second innings at stumps on the third day -- a lead of 257 runs.

Pujara was exactly 50 not out, having reached the landmark in the last over of the day off part-time spinner Joe Root.

The opener had faced 139 balls, including seven fours, with the 34-year-old at the crease for over three-and-a-half hours.

There have been only two successful fourth-innings chases in a Test at Edgbaston during the past 30 years, with South Africa making 283-5 in 2008 and England 211-3 against New Zealand in 1999.