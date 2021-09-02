Shardul Thakur starred with the bat for India with a quickfire 57 off just 36 balls even as the other Indian batsmen capitulated yet again to see the team get bowled out for 191 in the first innings of the fourth Test against England at The Oval. Thakur's fifty was also the fastest by any batsman on English soil. India's position would have been more precarious if not for Thakur's knock that was studded with seven fours and three sixes. And despite the batting collapse all around him, Thakur's knock garnered praise from experts and fans alike on social media with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians leading the way.

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik was wowed by Thakur's innings.

Wowwwwww



Batting is definitely not as easy as Shardul Thakur is making it ought to be



Well played @imShard #lordthakur pic.twitter.com/x2VHQycLXh — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 2, 2021

Others hailed the unique record that Thakur owned of hitting the fastest fifty by any batsman on English soil.

Shardul Thakur 50 in 31 balls

** the 2nd fastest by an Indian in Tests (Kapil 30 balls)

** the fastest by any batsman in England (Botham 32 balls also at Oval in 1986)#INDvsEND #IndvEng#ENGvIND #EngvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 2, 2021

As Md. Shami's replacement, one didn't expect anything less than this from Shardul Thakur. — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) September 2, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders also posted in appreciation of Thakur's stupendous knock.

Really enjoyed watching Shardul bat. Yes, a hoick here and there but lots of excellent shots in between. Definitely making a case for a bowling all-rounder at no 8 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2021

Thakur was the only batsman beside skipper Virat Kohli to play a knock of substance on the first day of the Test as the Indian batting line-up endured yet another collapse.