After losing the third Test match by an innings and 76 runs in Leeds, India will be looking to make a strong comeback in the fourth Test against hosts England, starting Thursday. England skipper Joe Root led from the front as the hosts outclassed India at Headingley to level the five-match series 1-1. On the eve of the fourth Test match, India added fast bowler Prasidh Krishan to their squad. For England, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes' availability bolstered their squad for the penultimate Test of the five-match series. After their emphatic performance, Root urged his side to be "ruthless" against Virat Kohli-led India. "A world-class side like India, led by Virat Kohli, I expect nothing less than a response. It would be naive to think otherwise. We've just got ourselves back to level and, if we find ourselves ahead of the game at any stage, we must get ruthless again," Root had said. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England vs India, 4th Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Updates From The Oval, London