Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's love for football is not hidden from anyone. The former India is often seen warming up before a cricket match by playing football. On Friday, Dhoni donned the hat of an orchestrator for a two-touch football challenge between two CSK players -- Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma. CSK posted a video of the football challenge in which Dhoni can be seen instructing the rules and even lending a helping hand to Karn Sharma during the match. CSK captioned the video as "2 touches and 7 points to win! - Kings Arena ft. Deepak vs Karn!"

In the video, Karn Sharma, who was trailing 3-6 to Deepak Chahar, receives a little advice from Dhoni that helps him to win a point. Dhoni can be heard suggesting the leg-spinner to head the ball to keep it in play.

Despite the help from his skipper, Karn lost the match 4-7 to Deepak Chahar.

CSK players arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 13 for the resumption of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after finishing a training camp in Chennai.

The IPL 2021 was postponed midway after several players tested positive for coronavirus inside the bio-secure bubble. On May 29, it was decided that the remainder of the IPL 2021 season will be conducted in the UAE.

When the league was halted, Delhi Capitals were leading the table with 12 points, two ahead of CSK who were second with 10 points.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians were in third and fourth spot respectively.

In the first match of the UAE leg of this year's IPL, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Dhoni's CSK on September 19 in Dubai.