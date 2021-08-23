Virat Kohli-led Team India have begun their training sessions for the third Test match of the five-match series against England. The photographs from the team's first practice session at Headingley were shared on the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "Turning the heat on at Headingley," BCCI captioned the post on Twitter. Skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah were seen sweating it out in the nets.

In another post, BCCI shared pictures of India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant.

Fans were delighted to see their favourite stars back in action. Responding to the post, a user said that India should name Ashwin in their playing XI for the next Test match.

"Bring in Ashwin. He can close out the first innings faster than the pace bowlers. England will practice for the chin music, they will not know what hit them, break their mindset, make them doubt their credentials as batsmen when they fail to the best bowlers," the user wrote.

Few fans also suggested that India should play Suryakumar Yadav in the Leeds Test to sustain momentum.

"I totally agree with Mr F. Engineer about playing Surya Kumar Yadav at the Headingley Test for sustaining momentum. We need to be progressive and open-minded in our approach to become a world-beater," read a comment.

The third Test between the two sides will kick off on August 25. India lead the five-match Test series 1-0 following their 151-run win over England in the second Test at Lord's.