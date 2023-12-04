Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq were at loggerheads during an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants earlier this year. Kohli and Naveen were involved in a war of words, until recently when both decided to bury the hatchet during the World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Delhi. This turned out to be memorable moment for all the fans. While Virat and Naveen have put the infamous spat behind, the mystery behind the Afghan pacer's "sweet mangoes" story was yet to be solved. However, Naveen has now lifted the lid on the same.

"I had told Dhaval bhai (LSG team logistics) that I wanted to eat mangoes. And he got mangoes that night itself. When we went to Goa, he brought mangoes. So I was sitting in front of the screen and eating mangoes. There was no picture or anything (of Kohli), it was a Mumbai Indians player on the screen. So I wrote 'sweet mangoes' and everyone took it in a different way. So even I didn't say anything, I just left it. I thought it was mango season, so people's shops should also do well," Naveen said on LSG's YouTube channel.

Naveen also revealed how both of them met and resolved the issues between them during the match.

"Rohit got dismissed and we had a drinks break. After that I was going towards the long-on and when I saw Kohli, we had an eye contact. He said 'let's finish it', so, I said, ' Ya, let's finish it.' Neither he had nothing in his heart, nor did I," he added.

After Virat and Naveen hugged it out during the World Cup, the Afghan pacer was applauded throughout the tournament by the Indian fans.

Naveen, who retired from ODIs after the World Cup, was retained by LSG ahead of the IPL auction on December 19.

