Ben Stokes hit a stunning unbeaten century as England defeated Australia by one wicket in the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Sunday to keep their hopes alive in the series. Ben Stokes, who scored a heroic unbeaten 84 in the World Cup final in July, was once again termed the "greatest cricketer of all time" by the International Cricket Council (ICC), but Sachin Tendulkar fans did not like it. After England were crowned the 50-over world champions for the first time, ICC's official Twitter handle had posted a picture of Stokes with Tendulkar and captioned it, "The greatest cricketer of all time - and Sachin Tendulkar". On Wednesday, ICC shared the picture once again with caption, "Told you so". Just like the last time, ICC's tweet did not sit well with Tendulkar's fans. Although Stokes deserves all the accolades for producing one of the best Test knocks ever, he cannot be called the greatest cricketer ever, Tendulkar's fans believe.