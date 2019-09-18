 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Ashes 2019: Tim Paine, Peter Siddle Played With Injuries In Fifth Test

Updated: 18 September 2019 17:10 IST

Australia skipper Tim Paine has now revealed that he and Peter Siddle suffered injuries during the final match but kept playing, bearing the pain.

Ashes 2019: Tim Paine, Peter Siddle Played With Injuries In Fifth Test
Tim Paine was all praise for Peter Siddle who kept bowling throughout the match despite a hip injury. © AFP

Australia failed to clinch the Ashes 2019 trophy as hosts England won the fifth Test to level the series 2-2. A few days after the match, Australia skipper Tim Paine has now revealed that he and Peter Siddle suffered injuries during the final match but kept playing, bearing the pain. Paine, who scored 1 and 21 in the two innings of the match, revealed that he played with a broken thumb, which he sustained "towards the end of the Test". Paine, however, didn't specify whether he suffered injury on his left or right thumb.

"My thumb was broken towards the end of that Test but it is not displaced, so I should be right to get back into training early," Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Under Paine's captaincy, Australia managed to retain the Ashes urn away from home for the first time in 18 years.

Paine commended all the players who put the hard work throughout the series. Paine was all praise for Siddle who kept bowling throughout the match despite a hip injury which he suffered on Day 1 of the final Test at the Oval, London.

"Peter Siddle tore a hip flexor bowling on the first morning," Paine said.

Siddle, who was picked in the side for the final Test ahead of Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson, received string criticism from the fans and the pundits. Paine, however, called Siddle "a warrior" for what he did for the team was "heroic".

"He has copped a bit of criticism for not bowling as well as he we know he can, but the team knows just how heroic he was. A lot of other people wouldn't have bowled again in the match, but he pushed on because he didn't want to leave Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins to do extra work. He's a warrior, Sidds, and we love him deeply for that," Paine said praising Siddle.

Paine and Siddle both will get a plenty of time to recover from their respective injuries as Australia do not play any Test cricket until November 21.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tim Paine Peter Siddle The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 5th Test Cricket Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tim Paine revealed that he played with a broken thumb
  • Peter Siddle tore a hip flexor bowling on first morning of 5th Test
  • Paine called Siddle "a warrior" for what he did for the team was "heroic"
Related Articles
"Freak" Steve Smith Takes Incredible One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Chris Woakes. Watch Video
"Freak" Steve Smith Takes Incredible One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Chris Woakes. Watch Video
Ashes 2019: Australia Include Mitchell Marsh In 12-Strong Squad For Fifth Test
Ashes 2019: Australia Include Mitchell Marsh In 12-Strong Squad For Fifth Test
"Accidental" Australia Captain Tim Paine On Verge Of Ashes Landmark
"Accidental" Australia Captain Tim Paine On Verge Of Ashes Landmark
Steve Smith Is "Best Player I
Steve Smith Is "Best Player I've Seen", Says Australia Captain Tim Paine
England vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne Help Australia Reach 170/3 On Rain-Hit Day
England vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne Help Australia Reach 170/3 On Rain-Hit Day
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 11 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.