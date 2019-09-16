Australia's coach Justin Langer said David Warner allowed England seamer Stuart Broad to "get into his head" during the just-concluded Ashes series. Australia retained The Ashes , with the series finishing in a 2-2 draw, but it was a forgettable series for the left-handed opener David Warner, who was dismissed seven times by England pacer Stuart Broad. Warner scored just 95 runs during the series - the fewest runs scored by a Test opener across 10 innings of a series. However, Langer remained adamant that "you never write off champion players".

Langer plans to persist with the experienced batsman heading into the Australian summer but expressed some doubt that Warner would fully recover from a dismal Ashes display.

"I've learned over a long period you never write off champion players, it doesn't matter what sport, you never write off champion players," said Langer, whose side retained the urn following the 2-2 draw.

"He had this series, it didn't go to plan, but he's seen how successful he's been and the impact he can have on Australian cricket teams winning, so I'm confident he'll come good.

"Actually, I'm hopeful he comes good. Talking frankly, I thought he let Stuart Broad get into his head and I think he thought way too much about it."

Langer feels Warner, who was the second-highest run scorer at the World Cup, will be pleased to be returning home.

"In this instance I don't think David solved the puzzle, and he'll be the first to admit that," Langer said.

"He'll probably be very relieved (when) he gets on the Qantas flight knowing he doesn't have to face Stuart Broad for a while, I reckon."

(With inputs from AFP)