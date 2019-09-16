 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Ashes 2019: David Warner Let Stuart Broad "Get Into His Head": Justin Langer

Updated: 16 September 2019 19:14 IST

David Warner had a horrendous Ashes 2019 with Stuart Broad dismissing him seven times during the series.

Ashes 2019: David Warner Let Stuart Broad "Get Into His Head": Justin Langer
David Warner was dismissed seven times by Stuart Broad in The Ashes 2019 © AFP

Australia's coach Justin Langer said David Warner allowed England seamer Stuart Broad to "get into his head" during the just-concluded Ashes series. Australia retained The Ashes, with the series finishing in a 2-2 draw, but it was a forgettable series for the left-handed opener David Warner, who was dismissed seven times by England pacer Stuart Broad. Warner scored just 95 runs during the series - the fewest runs scored by a Test opener across 10 innings of a series. However, Langer remained adamant that "you never write off champion players".

Langer plans to persist with the experienced batsman heading into the Australian summer but expressed some doubt that Warner would fully recover from a dismal Ashes display.

"I've learned over a long period you never write off champion players, it doesn't matter what sport, you never write off champion players," said Langer, whose side retained the urn following the 2-2 draw.

"He had this series, it didn't go to plan, but he's seen how successful he's been and the impact he can have on Australian cricket teams winning, so I'm confident he'll come good.

"Actually, I'm hopeful he comes good. Talking frankly, I thought he let Stuart Broad get into his head and I think he thought way too much about it."

Langer feels Warner, who was the second-highest run scorer at the World Cup, will be pleased to be returning home.

"In this instance I don't think David solved the puzzle, and he'll be the first to admit that," Langer said.

"He'll probably be very relieved (when) he gets on the Qantas flight knowing he doesn't have to face Stuart Broad for a while, I reckon."

(With inputs from AFP)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article The Ashes 2019 David Andrew Warner David Warner Stuart Christopher John Broad Stuart Broad Justin Langer Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner 7 times during The Ashes
  • Warner scored only 95 runs during the series
  • Justin Langer said he thought Warner let Broad "get into his head"
Related Articles
David Warner
David Warner's "One Good Innings Will Help Australia Win Ashes," Insists Coach Justin Langer
David Warner Admitted To Using "Substances" To Deteriorate Condition Of Ball, Reveals Alastair Cook
David Warner Admitted To Using "Substances" To Deteriorate Condition Of Ball, Reveals Alastair Cook
Steve Smith Will Always Be Remembered As A "Cheat": Ex-England Pacer
Steve Smith Will Always Be Remembered As A "Cheat": Ex-England Pacer's Astonishing Remark
Stuart Broad Gets David Warner Again As Australia Opener Suffers Third Straight Test Duck
Stuart Broad Gets David Warner Again As Australia Opener Suffers Third Straight Test Duck
Watch: David Warner
Watch: David Warner's Epic Response To Fan Who Called Him A "Cheat"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 11 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.