Ben Stokes hit a stunning unbeaten century as England defeated Australia by one wicket to win an epic third Test at Headingley on Sunday and keep the Ashes alive . England, bowled out for just 67 in their first innings, needed 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when last man, the bespectacled Jack Leach, came into bat on the fourth day. But Leach held firm before Ben Stokes , the batting hero of England's World Cup final triumph, hit the winning runs by flaying paceman Pat Cummins for a four that saw the all-rounder finish on 135 not out.

This was England's highest successful fourth-innings chase and the tenth highest in Test history.

Ben Stokes, you absolute beauty! What an innings ?? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 25, 2019

Greatest knock of all time .... Must be .... @benstokes38 .... I LOVE YOU ....#Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2019

Hi, my name is Ben, Ben Stokes! — Kevin Pietersen?? (@KP24) August 25, 2019

Ben Stokes you hero ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Dawid Malan (@dmalan29) August 25, 2019

I've seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I've seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave a magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance.

Well done @ECB_cricket — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 25, 2019

You cannot do that Ben Stokes ..... — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 25, 2019

A remarkable victory, which arguably surpassed their 1981 Ashes Test triumph at Headingley when they beat Australia after following-on - saw England level the five-match series at 1-1.

"There's nothing like being out there in the end and getting your team over the line. I didn't get nervous till we needed single figures, I didn't know what to do then," admitted Stokes.

Australia, who would have retained the Ashes had they won, missed a clear chance to run Leach out when Nathan Lyon failed to gather a throw and then paid dearly for squandering a review.

All-rounder Stokes eventually flayed fast bowler Pat Cummins for four to seal a famous victory arguably even more improbable than England's celebrated 1981 Ashes Test success at Headingley when they won after following-on.

This was only the fourth time a team had made more than 300 to win in the fourth innings of a Test at Headingley.