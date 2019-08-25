 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Joe Root Key With England Still In The Hunt

Updated:25 August 2019 15:39 IST

ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score, Ashes 2019: At stumps, England were 156/3, still needing a further 203 runs to reach a target of 359.

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score, Ashes 2019: Joe Root Key With England Still In The Hunt
ENG Vs AUS Live Score: Joe Root restored a measure of batting pride for his side with an unbeaten 75. © AFP

England captain Joe Root restored a measure of batting pride for his side with an unbeaten 75 in the third Test at Headingley as Australia were denied an Ashes-clinching win inside three days on Saturday. At stumps, England were 156/3, still needing a further 203 runs to reach a target of 359 made all the more imposing after they had collapsed to a woeful 67 all out in the first innings, their worst Ashes total for 71 years. Their second innings threatened to go the same way at 15/2. But Root, out for ducks in his previous two knocks, was still there at the close after a third-wicket stand of 126 in 53 overs with Joe Denly (50). Ben Stokes was two not out from 50 deliveries. An Australia victory would see the holders retain the Ashes at 2-0 up with two to play in a five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ashes 2019 3rd Test Day 4 Match, Live Score Updates Between England vs Australia final, Straight from Headingley, Leeds

  • 15:39 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Maiden for Hazlewood!

    Defensive approach by England against the new ball! Two back-to-back maidens by Australia. 
  • 15:36 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Bright sky!

    It is a bright sunny day in Leeds. There are no overcast conditions! We can expect a hassle free game today. 
  • 15:35 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Hazlewood arrives!

    Josh Hazlewood is back into the bowling attack. He is bowling round the wicket to Ben Stokes.
  • 15:34 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Australia start with a maiden!

    Australia pacer James Pattinson starts with a maiden against England on Day 4. 
  • 15:33 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Caught behind wicket appeal by Paine!

    Australia makes a caught behind wicket appeal for Root. Captain Paine is excited but umpire is not! The visitors have not taken a review. 
  • 15:31 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Pattinson starts with a block hole!

    Pattinson starts with a block hole delivery! Right onto the stumps but Root gets his blade into action in the very right time. 
  • 15:30 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Pattinson to start!

    Big expectations from Stokes and Root! James Pattinson to start bowling for Australia. 
  • 15:28 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Root, Stokes arrive!

    Players are out in the middle at Headingley. England batsmen Joe Root and Ben Stokes arrive at the crease. 
  • 15:24 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Defiant knock by Root!

    England captain Joe Root played a defiant knock of 75 runs with the help of 7 boundaries. He kept England in the fight against Australia. 
  • 15:21 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Ponting confident of Australia's win!

    Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is confident of Australia's victory in the 3rd Ashes Test. He told Cricket Australia that Australia have enough runs on the board to thump England. 
  • 15:18 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Stage is set!

    The stage is set for Day 4 of the third Ashes Test at Headlingley.
  • 15:16 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Lyon looking for wickets!

    Nathan Lyon is yet to take a wicket in the 3rd Ashes Test. 
  • 15:13 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Australia need 7 wickets to win!

    While, England need 203 to win, Australia are 7 wickets away from taking a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2019. Australia cricketers sweat it out in practice session!
  • 15:10 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    England fought back!

    After being bundled out at 67 in the first innings, England fought back against Australia in Leeds on Saturday. 
  • 15:07 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Eyes on Root!

    With England needing 203, eyes will be on captain Joe Root who is well set at the crease, scoring 75 runs.
  • 15:04 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    England need 203 runs to win!

    England were 156/3 at stumps on Day 3 of the third Ashes test in Leeds. Can they score 203 runs more to level the series 1-1?
  • 15:00 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Welcome!

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live commentary of third Ashes Test between England and Australia.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Joseph Edward Root Joe Root Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes Headingley, Leeds Headingley, Leeds The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Ashes 3rd Test: Joe Root Revives England
    Ashes 3rd Test: Joe Root Revives England's Hopes On Day 3
    Geoffrey Boycott Slams England For "Batting Without Brains"
    Geoffrey Boycott Slams England For "Batting Without Brains"
    England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Joe Root Keeps Australia At Bay, England Need 203 More Runs To Win
    England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Joe Root Keeps Australia At Bay, England Need 203 More Runs To Win
    3rd Test: Australia On Brink Of Retaining Ashes As England Falter On Day 2
    3rd Test: Australia On Brink Of Retaining Ashes As England Falter On Day 2
    England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Marnus Labuschagne Fifty Takes Australia
    England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Marnus Labuschagne Fifty Takes Australia's Lead Close To 300 On Day 2
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 19 August 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.