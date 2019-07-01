44.6 overs (0 Run) He does so! Udana attacks the stumps and Sheldon keeps it out. 47 needed in the last 5.
44.5 overs (1 Run) This is fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one. Cottrell has one ball to play out.
44.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a sound that made of the bat! That has been hit with the wind. Short and on the body, Pooran waits for it and pulls it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.
44.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Pooran looks to swing but misses. Wide signaled.
44.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! Fuller and on middle, Pooran hits it back to the bowler.
44.2 overs (2 Runs) 100 for Pooran! Brilliant, brilliant innings! His first in ODIs and probably of many to come. Also, what a time to score your first ton, his team was down and out but his innings has brought them back. He needs to stay there right till the end though. This is fuller and on middle, flicks it through mid-wicket for two.
Sheldon Cottrell walks out to the middle. He needs to hang in there with Pooran. That is his job.
44.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Run out! Rihana maybe in attendance but the song of Taylor Swift - 'Trouble, Trouble' is playing in my mind. Complete miscommunication here and yet another fifty stand is broken through run out. A delivery down the leg side, Fabian flicks it towards short fine leg and Pooran wants to have a run in spite of the striker not showing much interest. Rajitha in the meanwhile picks up the ball and parries it to the bowler who does the rest. Not even in the frame, Fabian. He has sacrificed himself here. 57 needed off 35 balls.
43.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle, this is hit down to long on for one. 11 from the over, 57 needed in 36.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Pooran moves onto 99 as he strokes this through covers for one.
43.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss outside off, this is hit through covers for one. Fifty up for Allen. A brilliant knock by him. Probably a match-winning one. The job is not done yet. This is full toss on off, this is hit through covers for one.
43.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a hit this is from Fabien Allen! WOW! Even Rihanna in the stands is impressed. The one boundary they need in every over has come here. This is full and on middle, Allen lofts it over the bowler's head. It goes all the way.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Pooran hits it through covers for one. Singles won't harm Sri Lanka.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one and wide outside off, left alone. It has been wided.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Edge but short! Slower one outside off, Pooran looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the outside edge and falls just short of the keeper. More importantly a dot.
42.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but 9 from the over. Good length and on middle, this is defended.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Allen looks to slap it but misses.
42.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pressure, this is pressure here! This is down the leg side, Allen sweeps it towards short fine leg. It bounces just in front of the fielder there who fails to field it and the ball races to the fence.
42.3 overs (0 Run) A mix-up, a collision but no harm done! Back of a length on middle, Allen defends it to the right of the wicket. Pooran wants a run but collides with the bowler. He keeps his balance and gets back in time.
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellently played! This is on a length and around off, Allen plays it late and he gets it past short third man for a boundary.
42.1 overs (1 Run) An excellent yorker on middle, Pooran jams it down to long off for one. He moves onto 97.
Isuru Udana is back on!
41.6 overs (0 Run) A full toss on off, Allen mistimes it down to mid off. 7 from the over, not a bad result for Sri Lanka.
41.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nearly carried all the way. Fabian is playing a little gem here. Picks the slower short ball early, turns inside the crease and murders it via a pull shot over mid-wicket. It lands just before the fence and goes over. The onfield umpire confirms from upstairs before signalling a boundary.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Uppish, just over the bowler. Again a slower one, on a length around middle at 109 kph, Pooran brings down a straight bat and it comes off the inside half. It loops over the jumping bowler for one.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! So far so good from Rajitha. Slower one, full and on off, Pooran mistimes his drive back towards the bowler.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, hammed down to long on for one.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and wide outside off, Pooran drives it through cover-point for a run.
Kasun Rajitha returns into the attack. He has been quite expensive, going in at more than 7. He has two remaining now, and 14 of those two won't be too bad given the context of the match. 84 needed off 54 balls.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Sensible batting! Keeps strike now as he eases it down to long off for one. 11 from the 41st. Slowly but steadily, the pressure is building on Sri Lanka.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Under edge but Pooran won't care! This is flatter and outside off, Pooran looks to cut but the line is a little too close. It goes off the bottom edge, between the keeper's legs and to the third man fence.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Pooran looks to cut but finds point.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Around off again, Pooran pushes it to covers.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to the bowler.
40.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a start to the over! 250 up for the Windies. They are surely still in it. This is a half-tracker. Pooran goes back and pulls it hard over the square leg fence for a biggie. Another 50-run stand, three back-to-back fifty run stands. This partnership though holds the hopes.